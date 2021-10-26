Watch now: MSHSL playoff football--Lewiston-Altura takes out Caledonia

CALEDONIA — The Lewiston-Altura and Caledonia high school football teams watched their paths lead in different directions after the Cardinals beat the Warriors for the first time in years on Sept. 24.

Caledonia lost one more game after that but appeared to be turning a corner with three straight wins heading into the MSHSL postseason. Lewiston-Altura lost four straight since that monumental victory as they headed to Caledonia for a 1AA section quarterfinal on Tuesday.

The Cardinals rebounded from their losses in just about every aspect while beating the Warriors for a second time, this one a 34-14 victory after a dominant second-half performance.

“Our season had ended here a lot over the years,” said Lewiston-Altura coach Brent Olson, whose team is the first to deal Caledonia a playoff loss since Nov. 15, 2014. “We were able to come down and turn the tables, and it feels great for the kids because of the way they played.

“We didn’t change anything. We just played better than we have the last three, four weeks, and we knew we could win if we did that.”

The third-seeded Warriors (4-5) had trouble slowing down the Cardinals’ Wing-T offense from start to finish and turned the ball over six times to make things even tougher on a defense that was on the field for too many snaps.

Sixth-seeded Lewiston-Altura (4-5) advances to play at second second-seeded Goodhue (6-3) in a 7 p.m. semifinal on Saturday. The Wildcats beat the Cardinals 28-14 the second week of the regular season.

The Cardinals are the first team to knock the Warriors out of the playoffs in the first round since 2002 and the first visiting team to win a playoff game at Caledonia since 2001.

Two of the turnovers hurt the Warriors severely, the first coming on the kickoff after Lewiston-Altura’s first touchdown and the second on the first play of the third quarter.

The kickoff, which followed Caleb Mueller’s 1-yard touchdown late in the first quarter, was short and bounced off a Caledonia player before it was recovered by the Cardinals. Lewiston-Altura followed that with a 48-yard touchdown drive that finished with a Collin Bonow 25-yard run for a 14-0 lead.

The first play of the third quarter resulted in a Caledonia fumble on an exchange between quarterback Lewis Doyle and running back Eric Mauss. Tyler Payne pounced on the ball at his own 49, and the Cardinals marched 51 yards on nine plays to complete a drive that was finished by Bonow’s 2-yard run for a 21-7 lead.

“They all hurt,” Caledonia coach Carl Fruechte said of the turnovers. “But when you are down a touchdown and have a chance to tie the game or go ahead if you go for two, it’s not good.”

The Cardinals rushed for 396 yards in the game and kept Caledonia’s offense off the field for long stretches. The Warriors did run 25 first-half plays, but the only one that reached the end zone was a 30-yard carry by Mauss with 9:06 left in the second quarter.

That touchdown, the junior’s fifth of the season, cut Lewiston-Altura’s lead to 14-7.

Caledonia’s defense made two big stands, the first of which came after the Mauss score. Two quick runs of 22 and 11 yards by Garrett Bonow put the ball on Caledonia’s 9, and L-A eventually moved it to the 2, where it faced fourth down.

Mueller again gave the ball to Garrett Bonow, who was stopped at the line of scrimmage by Ayden Goetzinger. Caleodnia followed that by moving the ball to the L-A 30, but Doyle’s pass intended for an open Logan Banse downfield was tipped by Kyle Fredrickson and intercepted by Mueller.

Caledonia got to the half down by a score after another defensive stand that stopped Collin Bonow 1 yard short during a run to the outside on fourth-and-6 from the Caledonia 16.

But those stops were few and far between against the Cardinals as they seemed to run at will, ripping off runs of 10 or 12 yards with regularity.

Collin Bonow led the way with 166 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. Jackson Koverman added 154 yards on 27 attempts.

“To do that when you run the Wing-T, you have to have two or three backs to carry the ball effectively,” Olson said. “We had three to do that tonight, and we threw in a little misdirection to keep them honest.

“You can take away one thing, but you can’t take away everything, and we did a lot of things well tonight.”

