WATCH NOW: WIAA baseball--La Crosse Aquinas wins Division 3 regional championship

The Aquinas High School baseball team earned the right to play in its own WIAA Division 3 sectional on Wednesday with an 8-0 victory over Whitehall.

The Blugolds (23-3), who are ranked second by state coaches, scored once in each of the first six innings before adding three runs in the six during a two-hit pitching performance against the Norse.

Aquinas will next play eighth-ranked Elk Mound (16-3) — a 4-3 winner over Boyceville on Wednesday — in a sectional semifinal at Copeland Park on Tuesday. It is the second of two semifinals and is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

St. Croix Falls (23-1) and Chequamegon (14-9) — both top seeds in their regionals — play in the first semifinal at 11 a.m. The championship game starts at 5 p.m.

"We played a complete game today," Aquinas coach Scott Bagniefski said. "That's our best game of the year, first through seventh inning.

"That's a great scoreboard to see with the zeroes, and this is the most complete game we've had in terms of pitching, offense, defense, running the bases aggressively. It was fun to sit back and just watch them play."

He will get to do that at least one more time after the Blugolds won their second straight regional title and fifth since 2015.

After using five pitchers in Tuesday's 8-1 semifinal win over Augusta, Bagniefski used three to beat Whitehall. Kahler Key pitched the first five and allowed one single to go with one walk and six strikeouts.

Key, Will Deets and Eddie Peters combined to strike out 11 batters and walk three while giving the Norse just two singles.

Center fielder Jack Christenson hit a home run and went 2 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored. Catcher Calvin Hargrove reached safely four times and was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBI.

The Blugolds had 10 hits against two pitchers and turned two Whitehall errors into three unearned runs.

Aquinas pitching heads to the sectional after allowing three hits — all singles — and no earned runs over 14 postseason innings. The five pitchers already used have struck out a collective 26 and walked seven.

"We have confidence in all those guys," Bagniefski said of the group, which includes Piersen Feehan and Nolan Hargrove. "We had a lot of guys ready to go against Whitehall, which throws its No. 1 (pitcher).

"We had five guys ready who we could almost do a coin flip with. And our defense trusts all those guys. They lead it. It starts on the hill, and you have to throw strikes and make plays."

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

