Watch now: WIAA baseball commentary--Experience big for loaded sophomore, freshman classes at Bangor

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. – The Bangor High School baseball team wasn’t at Fox Cities Stadium this week playing for the future.

But the team that takes the field over the next couple of seasons received an added bonus that is expected to help build on a WIAA Division 4 runner-up finish.

The Cardinals were good enough to win a state championship. So were the three other teams that qualified for semifinal games that were played Wednesday.

Bangor hadn’t played in a state tournament in 26 years, but it may have spent two days in Grand Chute building a base that won’t make the next time it plays a state game such a long wait.

Eau Claire Regis beat the Cardinals 12-3 in Thursday’s championship game, and the outcome – expectedly – was difficult for the Cardinals to take. No player or coach wants the season to end on a loss.

The thought of the experience gained, however, for a team that started two freshmen and two sophomores from a roster that had eight of each, was hard to avoid.

“I’m really excited for the future,” Bangor coach Todd Grant said as a smile formed on his face. “This does nothing but help all of those sophomores and freshmen that we have.”

Grant hammered that point home on his final mound visit in the sixth inning. He relieved freshman starter with sophomore Nolan Michek in the fifth inning, and he wanted to make sure no one was getting rattled as the Ramblers tried to end the game via run rule.

“I said, ‘Nolan, the next time you are out on this mound, it won’t be a big deal because you will have been here before,’” Grant said. “I really believe that. This experience can make a difference for all of them.”

Qualifying for the state tournament was a big deal for a senior class that had been close but not been able to get over the hump. So was finding a way to beat Marshfield Columbus Catholic 9-8 in a semifinal game Wednesday morning.

It would have been great for them to be able to walk off the field and greet their families and friends with a championship trophy. But they still had a trophy to share, and it was because of the perseverance of a senior class that has kept every one of the school’s sports competing at an elite level during its tenure.

The football team won its eighth straight Scenic Bluffs Conference championship and made its 13th consecutive playoff appearance in the fall. The basketball team won the conference title for a sixth year in a row and was the state’s Division 5 state runner-up.

Plenty of these seniors contributed to all those seasons and followed it up by catapulting the baseball team to its most significant performance in more than 20 years.

Even with youth and experience being the topic at hand, don’t lose sight of that. The seniors leaving the program had a very successful athletic career at the school and will be missed by those marching forward with the Cardinals.

It’s now up to these younger players like Chase Horstman, Samuel Cropp and Nolan Michek – and others – to continue the success, and there is no reason to think they can’t, especially on a baseball field.

“The pitching staff, especially, moving forward is going to be strong,” said Ashton Michek, a left-hander who allowed five earned runs in more than 60 innings and will pitch for Division II Augustana University (S.D.) next season. “The drive (of the sophomores and freshmen) that they can step up and make plays when they have to is huge.

“They could play that type of role with this team, so we know they can do that again in the future.”

Horstman, Nolan Michek – both sophomores – and freshman Eli Tucker all pitched in a state semifinal or championship game this week. Freshman Bryce Peterson was the team’s regular second baseman this year, and there is a high ceiling for others Grant said the players and coaches know about but others don’t.

“”We have to grind to get here again,” Peterson said. “I have three years left here, and I’m excited about what we can do.”

Horstman pitched a gem of a sectional final to make this week’s appearance possible. He also delivered with a two-run single against Columbus Catholic and an RBI single against Regis.

He is the heir apparent to Ashton Michek as the ace of what should be a deep pitching staff for the next two seasons. Horstman didn’t pitch his best in the semifinal victory, but he was able to finish the Dons with the help of a diving catch by Cropp for the final out.

“I definitely can see us get back here,” Horstman said. “Everyone knows what it’s all about now, and we know what it feels like to lose here.

“I think that will make us work a little bit harder next year and the year after that to get back and here and go home with a gold (ball).”

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

