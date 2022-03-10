WATCH NOW: WIAA boys basketball--La Crosse Central closes out Onalaska to advance in Division 2

Noah Compan worked from the right side of the floor to the left, and established position just outside the lane with his right hand in the air to send a simple message — he wanted the ball, and he was going to score.

Compan, a 6-foot-5 senior for the Central High School basketball team, caught the ball, spun toward the baseline, and hit a fall-away jumper, capping off a personal eight-point run that helped ignite the Riverhawks in the second half of a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal against Onalaska.

That run helped top-ranked Central distance itself from the Hilltoppers during the second half of a 66-45 victory at the Logan Fieldhouse on Thursday.

Central (26-1) advances to face Medford (21-6) in Saturday’s sectional final, to be held at Eau Claire North.

Compan finished with a game-high 22 points and 10 rebounds, and his spurt early in the second half helped push what was a six-point halftime lead well into double figures, with the Riverhawks leading by 17 points with 13 minutes to play.

“From game to game, it’s different guys that step up. Tonight it was Noah’s turn,” said Central coach Todd Fergot, who has the Riverhawks in a sectional final for the sixth time in seven seasons. “To this point, we’ve always had someone step up and make those plays for us. Our system allows guys to take advantage of the matchup, and Noah was able to do that tonight.”

Compan said that it was important for Central to be able to relax, even with a packed Logan fieldhouse in a rivalry playoff atmosphere.

“We treat every game like it’s just a game, and don’t think too much of it,” said Compan, who scored 15 of his 22 points after halftime. “Once I hit my first two shots, I just thought that if I’m making these, I can just continue to do that.”

Senior Devon Fielding added 13 points, but knew to continue to get the ball into Compan’s hand while his classmate was still feeling it.

“It was really nothing new. We know he can do that. When he is focused, he can do that any time he wants to,” said Fielding. “Tonight, he brought that energy and made things happen.”

The Hilltoppers (19-6) didn’t go down without a fight, hitting a flurry of 3-pointers in the second half to close the gap to six points at 43-37 with 6 minutes, 36 seconds to play. Senior Michael Skemp hit three second-half 3-pointers, scoring 13 of his team-high 17 points after halftime, but the Riverhawks were able to withstand the Onalaska full-court pressure with composure down the stretch.

"I thought we were kind of passive early on, so we tried to pick up the pressure a little bit," Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said. "We were able to get a couple of stops and push transition and get a little flow on the offensive end. We made some shots, just not enough to get over the hump."

Central had just five turnovers, and converted 21 of 30 free throws, including 15 of 21 in the final seven minutes of the game.

Fergot was happy to see the poise of his team, particularly in closing the game out down the stretch.

“They’re a very talented team, and they’re well coached, competitive kids,” Fergot said of Onalaska. “We knew it was going to be a battle, so we weren’t surprised by it. When you play good teams, that’s what is going to happen. I thought our guys did a good job of not getting too high or too low and just executing our game plan.”

Saturday brings a rematch with Medford, which the Riverhawks beat 74-68 on Jan. 15 at Central, despite 29 points by Raiders junior Logan Baumgartner. That familiarity means that Fergot and Central know exactly what the challenge is at hand.

“Medford is a great team. They played us very tight earlier in the year, and so it’s going to be a battle,” said Fergot. “We’re going to have to play extremely well on Saturday.”

