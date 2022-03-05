WATCH NOW: WIAA boys basketball--West Salem thumps Wisconsin Dells in D3 regional final

WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School boys basketball team wasn’t disappointed with its play in the first half, but coaches and players knew something different had to be done in the second.

The top-seeded Panthers were clinging to a six-point lead over fourth-seeded Wisconsin Dells as they retreated to the locker room for halftime on Saturday in search of a way to shake the Chiefs.

Coach Mark Wagner’s solution was to ramp up the defensive pressure, and it didn’t take that very long to work. West Salem forced turnovers, forced bad shots and simply made life miserable for Wisconsin Dells in the second half of what became a 64-44 victory and WIAA Division 3 regional championship,

“That was a good game for us to play because it was hard-fought and one we had to play 36 minutes in,” Wagner said. “We were a little careless with the ball in the first half and had some good looks at the rim we didn’t convert, and they stayed with us.”

That changed after the Panthers (24-1), who play 11th-seeded Adams-Friendship (11-16) in a sectional semifinal at Wisconsin Dells on Thursday, scored the first nine points of the second half.

Junior Carson Koepnick scored five of those nine points, and his basket off a drive to the basket with 14 minutes, 53 seconds left extended the six-point halftime lead to a 38-23 advantage.

West Salem began to convert turnovers into points and extended possessions with offensive rebounds. While the Chiefs weren’t flustered with West Salem’s scoring bursts in the first half, they couldn’t answer the one that began the second half.

“We just really struggled offensively in the second half,” Chiefs coach Brad Rohling said. “It was because of their pressure. That’s hard to go against and hard to simulate in practice.

“Give all the credit to them for the defense they played.”

Koepnick anchored that effort by jumping passing lanes and getting to loose ball after loose ball.

“That was amazing,” Lattos said of Koepnick’s performance. “I don’t even know what to say about it.”

The Chiefs made four field goals in the second half and didn’t get their first one until Jared Nevar scored under the basket with 12:31 left in the game. Eleven of Wisconsin Dells’ 21 second-half points came on free throws.

Koepnick created turnovers, set up teammates for shots and finished at the rim. He was even a factor in West Salem’s increasing dominance in rebounding.

“We hit some shots in the first half and couldn’t get anything going in the second half,” Rohling said. “When the lead gets to double digits like that and shots aren’t dropping, it affects your defense. You have to mentally battle through that, and I think we made a couple little runs at them (in the second half), but they just have too much firepower for us.”

Koepnick finished with a game-high 21 points, and Lattos scored 14 of his 20 in the first half. Senior Jacob Rockwell scored a team-high 17 for Wisconsin Dells, which had no other player with more than five.

"I was just doing what I could do to help the team," Koepnick said. "I just wanted to help us close it out in the second half."

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.