ARCADIA — The clock struck midnight for the Bangor High School football team Friday night, as the Cardinals’ run through the WIAA Division 7 playoffs came to a close.

After pulling off a pair of upsets the past two weeks, third-seeded Bangor (11-2) lost a 43-7 state semifinal game against a top-seeded Eau Claire Regis (13-0) team that was faster and more physical than it was.

Besides those disparities, the Ramblers earned their trip to Madison by being more opportunistic than the Cardinals were.

“The one thing they did is if we made a mistake, they would capitalize on it, which is what really good teams will do,” Bangor coach Todd Grant said.

That trend started in the game’s opening minutes.

Bangor received the opening kick, but fumbled on the second play of the game to set up Regis at the 42-yard line. On the Ramblers’ second play, senior Jack Weisenberger broke free for a 37-yard rushing touchdown, with senior Zander Rockow adding a two-point conversion run for an 8-0 lead 53 seconds into the game.

After forcing a quick Bangor punt, Regis had another long touchdown run as senior Carson Tait scored from 38 yards out to put the Ramblers ahead 15-0 with 5:00 remaining in the first quarter.

Once again the Cardinals punted, but Bangor responded with its best stretch of the game shortly thereafter.

Early in Regis’ drive, Bangor junior defensive lineman Lucas Reed strip sacked senior quarterback Kendon Krogman and senior lineman Garrett Brennan jumped on the ball on the 21-yard line to set up the Cardinals just shy of the red zone with less than a minute left in the first quarter.

Bangor went with a heavy dose of senior running back Clayton Lyga on the ensuing drive, and the senior put the team on the board with a 1-yard rush at 9:33 for a 15-7 score.

At the time, it felt like the tide might have turned Bangor’s way.

However, Regis responded with a plodding drive down the field and a four-yard rushing score by senior Josh Brickner to go back ahead by two scores, 22-7 with 4:55 until halftime, and regain momentum from then on.

“That was a moment there where we were right back in the game. If you give them any room at all, a great team will take advantage of it, and they did,” Grant said.

The game’s true back-breaker came a few minutes later when Krogman hit Tait for an 87-yard touchdown pass with 40 seconds until halftime to bump the deficit to 29-7, putting the Cardinals down three scores rather than two at the break.

Regis scored twice in the third quarter and held Bangor scoreless throughout the second half to initiate a running clock and seal the 43-7 game.

In total, Bangor had just 188 yards offensively compared to 395 by the Ramblers.

Lyga led the way on the ground with 20 carries for 84 yards and a score, with senior Tanner Jones adding 56 yards on 16 carries.

Rockow led the Regis attack, running 12 times for 111 yards with two touchdowns and Weisenberger rushed eight times for 87 yards and a score. Krogman went 3-for-5 passing for 121 yards with one touchdown.

While the Cardinals came up a game short from playing at Camp Randall, and two wins shy of a state title, it was far from a disappointing postseason as the program made its first state semifinal appearance since 2019 despite being ranked third in its bracket.

Though the players were disappointed in the minutes after the clock hit zero, their coach made sure to give them a bit of perspective on just what they had accomplished.

“I said in 20, 25 years when they’re sitting around reminiscing about the old days, they’ll be able to say ‘Hey, we played in the state semifinals.’ That’s a pretty big deal and not a lot of high school players get to say that,” Grant said.