Players and coaches broke a huddle after a timeout, and Aquinas High School quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer trotted back on the field to line his team up for a fourth-and-3 snap early in the fourth quarter of a WIAA Division 5 quarterfinal against Colby.

The Blugolds were stuffed in a similar situation on their previous possession and clinging to a six-point lead with 8 minutes, 33 seconds left against last year’s Division 6 state champions.

Aquinas needed a big play, and Flottmeyer was going to be the one to provide it.

“Sometimes I get this gut sense,” Flottmeyer said while standing in a light rain as spectators headed for exits at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex Friday night. “My gut was telling me I needed to go out there and make a play.

“I changed the formation and put Calvin (Hargrove) out there to block (in trips left). I was going to run the ball. I wasn’t going to pass it.”

Flottmeyer took the snap and started running to his left. A quick cut toward the end zone gave him some space and he made a dive for the front corner, spinning in the air as he took the hit and landed across the goal line for the touchdown.

The play was instrumental in a 28-14 victory over the Hornets that put the Blugolds in the state semifinals for the second year in a row.

Aquinas coach Tom Lee smiled when asked about the play being changed after the timeout.

“He changed the formation, and he was gonna be the guy,” Lee said. “Maybe we’ll get mad about it later, but that was a pretty good play”

Flottmeyer completed a touchdown pass and had the touchdown run. Hargrove rushed for two early touchdowns and caught a 19-yard scoring pass from Flottmeyer to put Aquinas in front for good with 3:17 left in the first half.

That moved the Blugolds (11-1) to a semifinal against Kewaunee (11-1), which beat Southern Door 15-12 in its quarterfinal. Those teams will meet at a neutral site next Friday to determine which one plays for a championship Nov. 17 at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Hornets (10-2) led once and tied the game at 14 when senior Caden Healy ran down the middle of the field and past Flottmeyer, caught a 45-yard pass around midfield and ran the rest of the way for a 91-yard touchdown with 7:19 left in the first half.

The Aquinas defense found a way to keep Colby out of the end zone the rest of the way and assure the Blugolds of winning their 10th consecutive playoff game.

Hargrove set the tone with three tackles on Colby’s first possession — one on a 1-yard gain, one for no gain and a tackle on a pass that lost 3 yards — and junior teammate Shane Willenbring provided the exclamation point with two sacks on Colby’s final possession.

"The defensive line made it easy for me all night," Hargrove said. "All I was doing was filling gaps and making plays when I had to. We didn't have to worry about the pass too much, although we got burned on it once.

"Stopping the run was the main focus, and we did a darn good job of it."

Colby leaned heavily on Healy, and he finished with 141 rushing yards on 20 carries to go with his 91-yard touchdown catch.

The Blugolds took possession for their final touchdown after a Colby fumble was pounced on by junior Anthony Miller at the Aquinas 26-yard line.

The big play came on a pass from Flottmeyer to Kyle White when he slipped behind a defender near the 50 and took the ball to the Colby 20 for a 49-yard gain.

The Hornets forced fourth-and-3 after stopping Hargrove on a 1-yard gain and Malin for a 1-yard loss on second and third down.

The Blugolds carried 36 times for 196 yards, and Hargrove had a team-high 86 on 13 attempts. Malin added 54 and White 41, while Flottmeyer completed 10 of 19 passes for 164 yards and the touchdown to Hargrove.