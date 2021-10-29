Watch Now: WIAA football playoffs: Rice Lake pulls away from Onalaska

RICE LAKE, Wis. — The Rice Lake High School football team scored the final 34 points in a 42-7 victory over Onalaska on Friday evening in a WIAA Division 3 second-round playoff matchup.

Wide receiver Alex Belongia caught two touchdown passes and had five catches for 91 yards overall for the Warriors while fullback Easton Stone ran for a game-high 113 yards and a score while catching another.

Onalaska found the end zone on its first drive of the game, matching an opening score by the Warriors that came when Belongia returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. Ayden Larson rolled to his right and found Nick Odom for a sliding 13-yard touchdown pass in the end zone to bring the Hilltoppers within 8-7 with 4:09 left in the first quarter.

From there, Onalaska (6-5) was able to move the ball — finishing with 305 yards overall — but didn't return to the end zone.

“They were the better team tonight," Onalaska coach Tom Yashinsky said of Rice Lake. "When we got some turnovers we just couldn’t make anything out of them. We dropped a couple and just made some mistakes. They’re obviously an incredibly well-coached team. They were better than us up front, and when (senior lineman) Kaleb Yang went out it hurt. He’s one of our better linemen and it hurt.”

Onalaska held the Warriors (9-2) to just one offensive score in the first half, but Rice Lake also put points on the board with Belongia's kickoff to start the game as well as a safety on a quarterback sack late in the first quarter after the Hilltoppers were backed up to their own 1-yard line from a 57-yard punt.

“The special teams did their job tonight for sure," Rice Lake coach Dan Hill said.

Cole Fenske found Belongia for a 20-yard touchdown pass at the 7:06 mark of the second quarter to extend the Rice Lake lead to 16-7. Belongia also had a 33-yard scoring catch in the third quarter.

“We knew he was a difference maker," Yashinsky said of Belongia. "That was the kid that we knew we couldn’t let get behind us and it happened a couple times and once they get that going they’re really tough to stop.”

Once the Warriors got ahead, they were able to lean on their triple option run game to grind out yards and run the clock, rushing for 247 yards led by Stone, Fenske (61 yards on five carries and a score) and Christian Lindow (46 yards on nine carries).

Onalaska was turned over on downs three times in Rice Lake territory as promising methodical drives ultimately came up empty.

Sophomore running back Brady Kuhn led Onalaska with 93 rushing yards on 18 carries while Larson added 66 yards on 11 carries while also finishing 13-for-30 with 113 passing yards and the first-quarter score. Odom caught five of Larson's completions for 32 yards, while Matty Burnette had a team-high 40 receiving yards on three grabs.

Rice Lake advances to host Baraboo next week in the quarterfinals after the Thunderbirds upset top-seeded Mosinee 35-28 on Friday evening. The winner of that game advances to face the winner of Menasha at Luxemburg-Casco in the semifinals.

Onalaska finished the regular season fourth in the MVC before knocking off second-seeded Mount Horeb/Barneveld as a seven seed in the opening round of the playoffs last week.

The Hilltoppers graduate an 11-player senior class that Yashinsky credited for helping keep the program focused during a pair of COVID-impacted seasons in 2020 and 2021.

“We’re going to miss them," Yashinsky said. "I told them it’s been a really tough two years here of everything that’s gone on (with) COVID and all that. They’re the reason we were able to keep a positive attitude as a coaching staff every day because it wasn’t easy. It’s been a really rough two years in terms of everything we had to do to make this stuff happen.”

