WATCH NOW: WIAA girls state wrestling--Evelyn Vetsch, Emily Szak bring home medals for Holmen

Evelyn Vetsch and Emily Szak have played big roles in preparing each other for days like Saturday.

The two have pushed each other as hard as possible in the Holmen High School wrestling room, and that process certainly gets competitive from time to time. Teammates doubling as opponents could strain relationships, but it seems to have made this friendship stronger.

That’s why it was so special that the two walked out of the La Crosse Center together with medals from the WIAA state girls wrestling tournament.

Vetsch finished fourth at 152 pounds and Szak fifth at 165 to lead the Coulee Region qualifying contingent at the inaugural event. But they were just as happy for each other as they were themselves when it was all said and done.

“We were able to warm each other up (before placement matches) tonight, and that’s something that really stuck with me,” Szak said. “This has been one of my best friends and best wrestling partners through this whole year, and to see her reach her goals the same time I reach mine is special.”

Neither thought this opportunity would be presented while they were still in high school, and they were happy that they got to experience it together. Going home with medals wasn’t a bad thing, either.

Szak (13-5), in particular, put together a memorable finish to her first and last state tournament by pinning her final three opponents.

The first two were the most significant because they followed a loss and kept her alive for the chance at fifth place. Finding a way to pin Chilton/Hilbert’s Samantha Meyer (18-4) in her final match as a Viking was icing on the cake.

“I was pretty worried going into this whole tournament because I didn’t do well last week (at the Wisconsin Challenge Series), Szak said. “I did wrestle one of the girls I wrestled last week and got pinned, but I was able to wrestle all the way back for fifth, and having this tournament is one thing but placing in it is something totally different.”

The momentum to do so probably started in a consolation match against Rice Lake’s Taylor Schulz. It didn’t take long for Szak to find herself in a 7-0 hole, but she was able to dig herself out and swing her entire day with a pin at 3 minutes, 27 seconds.

“I kind of blanked out because it felt like I was getting choked out for a whole period,” Szak said. “I don’t really remember how I got her, but I did and the energy carried me from there.”

She then pinned Omro’s Abigail Gutche in 4:13 to qualify for the fifth-place match against Meyer. Szak ended that match in one motion as she escaped from the down position, got her left arm around Meyer’s head and sat back until the mat was slapped.

“She almost had the girl pinned in the match she lost, too,” Vetsch said. “She was really frustrated and came back full blast. She was sitting by her bag, and I said, ‘OK, go win the back side of the bracket,’ ... and she did it.

“She did it, and I’m so proud of her.”

Vetsch nearly joined Szak as a Viking to win her final match, but a mistake allowed Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek’s Breanna Wier (10-2) to pin her in 4:14.

Vetsch led most of the match and scored what seemed to be two big points after Wier scored for the first time and cut her deficit to 3-2. A takedown put Vetsch in a bad spot, and Wier capitalized.

“I had my hand in the wrong position and she threw me,” Vetsch said, who still led 5-4 after the throw but had little chance to escape the predicament.

That, however, didn’t stop her from recording the best local finish at a historic event. Vetsch followed up a first-round bye with a pin of Jefferson’s Rebecca Wolfe in 1:15 and 7-3 decision over Germantown’s Maev Michalak before eventual unbeaten champion Alexandra Hofrichter of Antigo pinned her in a semifinal.

Finishing with a pair of losses didn’t change the event for Vetsch.

“I can’t even explain it,” she said of the experience. “I loved every second of it. The adrenaline before your matches and wanting to win so much more with all of these people watching and being out on that floor.

“It’s so surreal to be in a tournament like this.”

