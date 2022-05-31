WATCH NOW: WIAA softball sectionals--Jolene Jordahl's fifth-inning home run send Onalaska Luther to Division 4 finals

ONALASKA — It took all of one swing for Jolene Jordahl to wipe out the frustration that has set in just moments before she stopped in the batter's box for the final time on Tuesday.

The Onalaska Luther High School junior Jolene Jordahl was brought into the pitching circle to slam the door on Osseo-Fairchild in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal game only to walk in a run that extended the game.

The Knights led the Thunder by 10 runs when Jordahl let that slip to nine and force her team to bat again in the bottom of the fifth inning.

"I felt bad walking in the run and ending the shutout," Jordahl said. "But I had to follow it up, and I did on the offensive side."

Jordahl stepped up to the plate as the leadoff batter in the fifth and drove the first pitch thrown to her over the fence in left field to help Luther beat Osseo-Fairchild 11-1 and advance within one victory of qualifying the the state tournament.

Jordahl's blast kept momentum moving for the Knights (15-11), who may have been an unlikely candidate for a sectional final a month ago but have turned it on at the right time with five straight victories.

Fifth-seeded Luther plays Westfield (17-9), the top seed from the other side of the bracket at 5 p.m. Thursday in New Lisbon, Wis.

The Knights are seeking their first sectional title. The Pioneers won one in 2018, making this a bid at their second state tournament.

Luther, which has won seven straight regional championships and has qualified for its fourth sectional final since 2011, has taken large steps beginning the season as a pretty inexperienced group.

"The start of the season looks pretty rough if you look back," said Luther senior Sarah Yonkovich, who was 2 for 2 with a double and scored three times against Osseo-Fairchild. "When you get to the playoffs, you start over, and anything can happen."

The Knights, who were given a No. 6 seed, beat fourth-seeded Cashton and top-seeded Bangor on the road before hosting the seventh-seeded Thunder on Tuesday.

Coach Mark Ross and players have seen improvements in both pitching and hitting as the season has extended. Luther scored 11 runs on Tuesday for the fourth time in the past seven games.

"We saw the potential (when the season began)," said Ross, who picked up his 300th victory as the team's coach this season. "We have more pitchers than we've ever had with six or seven that have been working on their pitching. We have three of them at the varsity level, and we're confident in all of them.

"... We had four kids (in the current lineup) that had significant playing time last year, and they played different positions, and we have three freshmen starting. It was difficult early."

After opening with a loss to Aquinas, the Knights won four in a row before home losses to G-E-T and Cashton. A doubleheader loss to Onalaska on May 14 left Luther with a 10-11 record before it rebounded with the run it is enjoying now.

"Our hitting has really come together," Yonkovich said. "I knew we could hit, but we hadn't done it enough. Every game we've had in the playoffs, we've scored in the first inning and are getting hits right away.

"We've kept the momentum going and kept riding that wave."

Seniors Yonkovich and Ali Werner have played significant innings since they were freshmen, and Hannah Matzke and Mackenzie Van Loon are juniors who played key roles as sophomores.

Catcher Julia Sill, right fielder Karly Miller and center fielder Payton Holub are freshmen who started on Tuesday.

"There were probably some rough points where we got a little down on ourselves," Jordahl said. "We struggled because we were playing five games in six days at times, and that was tough.

"But we've come back with confidence, which is great."

