Watch now: WIAA state baseball championship--Eau Claire Regis 12, Bangor 3

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. – The Bangor High School baseball team had just the start it needed to make a run at a WIAA Division 4 state championship on Thursday.

But top-seeded Eau Claire Regis was able to withstand the early barrage, get its footing and hand the third-seeded Cardinals a 12-3 defeat on Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

The Ramblers (23-1) scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and three more in the bottom of the sixth to pull away from Bangor (22-6), which was making its first state appearance since 1996.

Bangor scored two runs in the top of the first and added another in the second in a game that was going to require plenty of runs to win.

“We came out and punched them in the mouth, which was something we knew we had to do,” said Bangor senior Ashton Michek, who played first base. “But they have a good hitting team, and they answered.”

The Cardinals had six of their eight hits in the first two innings, but Regis pitcher Cooper Dykes found his groove after that. Patrick Callaghan continued that momentum by pitching two hitless innings to finish off Bangor.

Bangor hit three pitches out of the infield – one a roller under the glove of second baseman Payton Loomis in the fifth – after the second inning.

Freshman pitcher Eli Tucker kept the Cardinals in the game as long as he could, but the Ramblers stole 15 bases – a record for all divisions – to keep the pressure on him.

Tucker pitched into the fifth, but three of the first four batters reached safely, and coach Todd Grant made the move to sophomore Nolan Michek.

Tucker allowed four earned runs on four hits and four walks and struck out one in 4⅓ innings. Two of those walks were to the first two hitters of the game, and those runners eventually scored to help the Ramblers answer Bangor’s quick start.

The Cardinals took their 2-0 lead when sophomore right fielder Samuel Cropp singled to right field with one out, and Ashton Michek drove him in with a double to the base of the wall in right.

Sophomore third baseman Chase Horstman followed that with a single to center for another run that riled up the Bangor crowd.

“It was a really good start to the game,” Horstman said. “I just wish we could have kept it going, but we made some mistakes in the field, and they started finding some gaps.”

The Ramblers led 4-3 until the five-run fifth. Regis sent nine batters to the plate that inning and used three hits and two errors to pull away.

“A lot of it is just baseball, and that’s how baseball works,” Grant said. “They put together a little run, and we weren’t able to come back from that.”

Catcher Mathieu Oesterle went 2 for 3 to lead Bangor’s offense and had two singles – both of Bangor’s hits – after the second inning. He beat an infield grounder in the third and pushed a ground ball past second base in the fifth.

