WATCH NOW: WIAA state track and field--La Crosse Aquinas' Collin Conzemius a D2 state champ in the 100 and 200

Aquinas High School track and field coach Geoff Wilhelmy excitedly made the announcement as Collin Conzemius exited the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex track with the exclamation point of the day hanging around his neck.
“Congratulations,” he said with a big smile while shaking the junior’s hand. “That’s three years in a row that Aquinas has had a 100 and 200 state champions.”
Conzemius was given a vote of confidence by former Aquinas sprinter Lukas Beck and made his mentor look like a genius after a performance he will always remember when thinking about the WIAA state track and field meet.
Collin Conzemius was handed the opportunity to continue what is becoming quite a sprinting tradition for the Aquinas boys, and he wasn’t about to squander it on Saturday.
He started by winning the Division 2 100-meter dash and continued it by helping the 400 relay team place second. Conzemius then put an exclamation point on his day by winning the 200.
The bigger news is that the performances gave the Blugolds 100 and 200 champions at the WIAA state track and field meet. The junior gave the Blugolds a champion in both individual events for a third year in a row.
“As Lukas said last year, he thought I could continue his legacy,” Conzemius said. “I used that as motivation to build into this season, and Lukas taught me a lot of good things.”
Conzemius shouted and pumped his fist after crossing the finish line first in in the 100 in 11.02 seconds to follow up a pair of Division 3 victories in the event by former teammate Lukas Beck.
Conzemius beat McFarland’s Andrew Kelley (11.5) and third-place St. Croix Falls’ Dayo Oye (11.2).
“We live on speed, and the program is built on speed,” Aquinas sprint coach Chris Carley said. “We always run fast on Saturdays. For some reason, even though we set up on Saturday, we always come through on Saturday.”
Conzemius had some added motivation after not running his best at the sectional meet and qualifying second out of Friday’s preliminaries.
“My times were lacking the last couple of meets,” said Conzemius, who also helped the Aquinas football team win a Division 5 state championship in the fall. “I focused on getting out of the blocks fast and maintaining it from there.”
Conzemius did that to hold off Kelley and Oye and improve on last season’s runner-up finish.
Conzemius saved what may have been his most impressive performance for last, when he won the 200 in 21.95. Kelley was second in 22.28 and Denmark’s Simon Alexander (22.29).
He didn’t compete in the event until regionals and put together a good enough game plan to execute for a state title just a couple of weeks later.
“It was mostly because I always have these little injuries,” Conzemius said. “We wanted me to be in it (for postseason) and were able to do it.
“Coach has a plan for the entire season, and it works out, apparently.”
Photos: Day 2 2022 WIAA state track and field championships
C-FC's Wesley Pronschinsken competes in the Division 3 3,200 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
McDonell's Dan Anderson, center, competes in the Division 3 3,200 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aquinas' Collin Conzemius celebrates after the Division 2 200 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Dodgeland's Miranda Firari competes in the Division 3 200 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Stevens Point's Roisin Willis competes in the Division 1 800 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Stevens Point's Roisin Willis competes in the Division 1 800 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wisconsin Dells' Hailey Anchor, left, competes in the Division 2 800 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Chi-Hi's Lukas Wagner
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Lukas Wagner
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Brooklyn Sandvig stands atop the podium after winning the Division 1 200-meter dash at the WIAA state track and field championships on Saturday afternoon in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG
Gilman's Gracie Tallier
BRANDON BERG
Gilman's Gracie Tallier
BRANDON BERG
Colfax's Nathan Hydukovich
BRANDON BERG
Colfax's Nathan Hydukovich
BRANDON BERG
Menomonie junior Jayden Williams stands on the podium after finishing second place in the Division 1 triple jump on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG
Cadott's Gavin Tegels
BRANDON BERG
McDonell's Destiny Baughman
BRANDON BERG
McDonell's Destiny Baughman
BRANDON BERG
Colfax's Molly Heidorn
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Brooklyn Sandvig
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Brooklyn Sandvig
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Brooklyn Sandvig
BRANDON BERG
Gilman's Gracie Tallier
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Brayden Warwick
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Brayden Warwick
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Christian Crumbaker
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Christian Crumbaker
BRANDON BERG
Boyceville's Caden Wold
BRANDON BERG
Boyceville's Caden Wold
BRANDON BERG
Boyceville's Caden Wold
BRANDON BERG
Gilman's Bailey Angell
BRANDON BERG
McDonell's Dan Anderson leads the pack during the boys Division 3 3,200-meter run on Saturday afternoon in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
McDonell's Destiny Baughman makes a Division 3 triple jump attempt on Saturday afternoon in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Madison Edgewood's Amber Grosse competes in the Division 2 300-meter hurdles Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
G-E-T's Quinn Wenthe runs the 300-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet Saturday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Reedsburg's Bryant Yanke competes in the Division 1 300-meter hurdles Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Central's Isaac Dauffenbach reacts after finishing the Division 1 boys 400-meter relay at the WIAA state track and field meet Saturday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Waunakee's Andrew Regnier runs in the Division 1 boys 400-meter dash at the WIAA state track and field meet Saturday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Madison Edgewood's Gillian Koning, right, and Nikita Lebbie celebrate their win in the Division 2 800-meter relay Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Central's Bennett Fried competes in the Division 1 800-meter relay Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Waupon's Lydia Aalsma competes in the Division 2 400 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig prepares to run the Division 1 400-meter dash during the WIAA state track and field meet Saturday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Monona Grove freshman Mackenzie Babcock runs to victory in the Division 1 1,600 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Monona Grove's Mackenzie Babcock, left, Menomonie's Isabella Jacobsen compete in the Division 1 1,600 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Logan's Zay Boyd competes in the Division 2 boys shot put during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
La Crosse Logan's Martell Owens competes in the Division 2 boys shot put during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Arcadia's Casidi Pehler competes in the Division 2 girls pole vault during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
McFarland's Julia Ackley competes in the Division 2 girls pole vault during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
McFarland's Julia Ackley reacts after clearing 10 feet, 6 inches on her first attempt in the Division 2 girls pole vault during Saturday's WIAA state track and field.
AMBER ARNOLD, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
Logan's Lauren Jarrett, left, and Julie Yang embrace after running the Division 2 girls 800-meter relay at the WIAA state track and field meet Saturday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Greendale Martin Luther senior Rogan Lee prepares to land in the sand pit during the Division 2 boys long jump at the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Greendale Martin Luther senior Rogan Lee lands in the sand pit during the Division 2 boys long jump at the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Beloit Turner senior Camden Combs takes off during the Division 2 boys long jump at the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday. Combs won the event with a jump of 22 feet, 6½ inches.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Sun Prairie junior Cassie Siegel clears the bar during the Division 1 girls high jump at the WIAA state track and meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Monona Grove junior Madeline Hogan clears the bar in the Division 1 girls high jump during the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Three Lakes/Phelps junior Kallie Volk lands in the Division 3 girls long jump pit during the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Franklin freshman Alaina Ortiz clears the bar in the Division 1 girls high jump during the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Madison Edgewood's Caden Thomas competes in the Division 2 boys high jump during Saturday's WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Thomas won the event with a jump of 6 feet, 7 inches.
AMBER ARNOLD, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
Dodgeland's Miranda Firari competes in the Division 3 girls pole vault during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
AMBER ARNOLD, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
Lodi's Lucas Heyroth competes in the Division 2 boys long jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Portage's Hunter Francis competes in the Division 2 boys long jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Webster's Ava Washburn competes in the Division 3 girls triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig competes in the Division 1 girls long jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Menomonie's Jayden Williams competes in the Division 1 boys triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
La Crosse Central's Bennett Fried competes in the Division 1 boys triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Madison Edgewood's Caden Thomas competes in the Division 2 boys high jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
La Crosse Logan's Kalli Knoble competes in the Division 2 girls triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Pardeeville's Devin Seth competes in the Division 3 boys long jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Colfax's Jeanette Hydukovich competes in the Division 3 girls discus throw during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Cashton's Jack Schlesner competes in the Division 3 boys high jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Central's Bennett Fried competes in the Division 1 boys triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
AMBER ARNOLD
Wisconsin State Journal
La Crosse Central's Bennett Fried competes in the Division 1 boys triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Waunakee's Andrew Regnier competes in the Division 1 boys triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Dodgeland's Adrianne Bader competes in the Division 3 girls discus throw during Saturday's WIAA state track and field meet.
AMBER ARNOLD, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
Umbrellas dot the stands Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Aquinas junior Collin Conzemius runs the 100-meter dash during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday. Conzemius won the event in 11.02 seconds.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Aquinas junior Collin Conzemius runs the 100-meter dash during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday. Conzemius won the event in 11.02 seconds.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Volunteers set up hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Volunteers set up hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Umbrellas dot the stands Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
G-E-T senior Quinn Wenthe competes in the 100-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
G-E-T senior Quinn Wenthe competes in the 100-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
G-E-T senior Will Thompson runs the 110-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
G-E-T senior Quinn Wenthe stumbles on the final hurdle in the 100-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Logan senior Keenan Hass runs the 110-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
G-E-T senior Will Thompson runs the 110-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Reedsburg senior Bryant Yanke runs the 110-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Reedsburg senior Bryant Yanke runs the 110-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Athletes prepare to run the 100-meter dash during the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Cashton junior Braylee Hyatt runs the 100-meter dash during the WIAA Division 3 state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Logan senior Lauren Jarrett runs the 100-meter dash at the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
G-E-T senior Quinn Wenthe competes in the 100-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Lodi's Lucas Heyroth, center, competes in the Division 2 100-meter hurdles Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig competes in the Division 1 100-meter dash Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aquinas junior Collin Conzemius runs the Division 2 100-meter dash Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Conzemius won the event in 11.02 seconds.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
From left, G-E-T's Quinn Wenthe, Mauston's Brie Eckerman and Madison Edgewood's Amber Grosse compete in the Division 2 100-meter hurdles Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
DeForest's Anna Szepieniec, center, competes in the Division 1 100-meter hurdles Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Competitors in the boys Division 1 3200 meter relay, including the Onalaska team, second from right, come down the track to take their place on the starting line Saturday at the WIAA Track and Field State Championships at the University of Wisconsin La Crosse. For coverage of the Saturday's events, turn to
SPORTS, PAGE C1.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at
todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!