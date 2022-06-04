WATCH NOW: WIAA state track and field meet--La Crosse Central's Bennett Fried highlights big day with triple jump victory

Bennett Fried was happy to leave the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex with a silver medal for his performance in the long jump on Friday.

He was happier on Saturday.

Fried overcame the panic that accompanied a scratch on his first attempt with the best triple jump of his career on the second, and the Central High School junior turned it into a championship he was denied the previous day.

“I got a lot of speed, and the wind kind of flipped for a second there,” Fried said of the winning jump of 46 feet, 9½ inches. “I think there was a lot of panic after the scratch.

“I backed up a lot on that one.”

Fried could have taken two additional jumps to improve that performance but he passed to save his legs for the 800-meter relay. He then ran with medal-winning 400 and 800 relay teams to add to his collection.

Fried held off Menomonie’s Jayden Williams (45-10) and Wisconsin Lutheran’s Josiah Rice (45-9¼) by adding a foot to his personal record in the triple.

Fried emerged in a competition that was fierce from the start. Williams opened with his best jump, and Rice hit his on his third.

“Yestarday, I came close but couldn’t get it done,” Fried said. “Today, I did, and that’s what I came here to do.”

The RiverHawks also set season bests in both relays as they ramped up their medal count. The 400 relay pushed at the front of the pack before New Richmond denied it the title.

Central was timed at 42.4 seconds. The Tigers crossed the line in 42.19.

“We came in wanting to win it,” Fried said. “New Richmond must have set some kind of record because there wasn’t much more we could do.

“This was a really good race for us.”

Fried was joined by Jackson Warren, Cole Lapp and Isaac Dauffenbach in the 400 relay. Lapp, Dauffenbach and Quinn Servais teamed up with Fried for the sixth-place finish in the 800 relay, which was timed at 1:29.19.

“We had to stay locked in beforehand,” said Servais, who ran the first leg of the 800 relay performance. “This was my last race as a senior, so I wanted go out hard and give it everything I had.”

Bennett made the transition from Servais to Lapp.

“Bennett gave me the baton on pretty good position,” Lapp said. “We just had to go out and run they way we’ve run all season. The PR was definitely something we needed to get on the podium.”

Dauffenbach anchored both relays in addition to qualifying for the 200 field. He didn’t make the finals of the 200, but he hammered home the efforts by both teams that finished their seasons with their best times of the season.

“My teammates did a great job, and I didn’t have to make up a ton of ground,” Dauffenbach said after the 800 relay. “I’m happy with the finish, and I know there’s no way I could have done any better in my leg of the race. I did everything I could, and I think we all did that.”

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

