ARCADIA — Katlyn Jones jumped in the air, reared her right arm back, slammed it down on the volleyball and watched it hit the ground on the other side of the net.

The kill tied Bloomer High School with West Salem in the third set of a WIAA Division 2 sectional championship match and set off the Bloomer student section.

“You can’t stop her!” they chanted before clapping five times. “You can’t stop her!”

They weren’t lying. Jones gave the Panthers trouble all night in leading the Blackhawks to a 24-26, 25-21, 25-20, 25-19 victory at the Wanek Center on Saturday.

The win puts Bloomer at the WIAA state tournament for a second time in team history and first time since 2019.

“She was unstoppable, and she did a phenomenal job,” Bloomer coach Heather Henry said of Jones, who had 24 kills on just 37 attempts. “She had big blocks and made a lot of big plays. That’s when momentum changes, when big players make big plays.

“She was certainly one of those tonight.”

Johnes overpowered West Salem at times and finessed her way to points — tips or controlled two-handed attempts to open spaces — when the times were presented. She even had one spike catch the top of the net and roll along the top of it before dropping to the floor untouched for a point.

“She was really good tonight,” West Salem coach Becki Murphy said of Jones. “We made some adjustments and tried to use a double block, single block. Sometimes we got our hands on the ball, but she could really just put it down.”

Jones also had two solo blocks and five assists to help Bloomer control net play and give itself a semifinal match at the Resch Center on Friday. The WIAA will seed teams, and the Blackhawks (33-8) will play either Appleton Xavier, Sauk Prairie or Wisconsin Lutheran in a 2 p.m. semifinal.

West Salem (30-11), which had won eight straight matches, pulled out a 26-24 win in the first set but played from behind for most of the match.

“It’s really hard to come back when you’re down,” Murphy said. “We were able to put together some runs, but it felt like we were always behind the eight ball.”

The Panthers, who played their first sectional final in 16 years, were led by a 12-kill performance from senior Jaden Hammes. Senior Kendall Burkhamer added 11 and sophomore Kena Ihle eight.

Senior Gen Norman had 38 assists, junior Reece Sackett 11 blocks to go with her six kills and senior Anna McConkey six kills and five blocks.

The Panthers held their final lead in the fourth set at 13-12. The Jones kill that got the student section stirring tied it at 14, then Jones and Bella Seibel teamed up on a block that put the Blackhawks in front for good.

“We wanted to attack them and have a fast offense,” Jones said. “We had to stick together and do what we’ve been doing with our passes and sets.

“It felt like there was a lot of pressure on us, but we came out strong and worked together to do it.”

Isabel Rubenzer had 11 kills, Amelia Herrick 48 assists — including the 1,500th of her career — and Ciarra Seibel 19 digs for the Blackhawks.