HOLMEN — The Holmen High School volleyball team expected a challenge Saturday, and DeForest wasn't about to let it down.

But the third-seeded Vikings found a way to navigate difficult moments and bounce back with enough punch to score a 17-25, 25-15, 24-26, 25-21, 15-8 win over the sixth-seeded Norskies in a WIAA Division 1 regional final played in a loud Bernie L. Ferry Fieldhouse.

DeForest (23-17) won the first and third sets, forcing Holmen (26-4) to come back twice and play on the brink of elimination once before to beat a team that had won five of its six previous matches.

"I sensed the determination to win this and that they were ready to fight," Holmen coach Kelly Grabowenski said of her team before the fifth set began. "They wanted this tonight, and we didn't bring that in the early sets tonight, but they had to bring it then."

Senior Kyla Christnovich asserted herself at the net in the fifth set and helped swing the tide Holmen's way for good. She finished four plays at the net in the fifth set and wound up with a team-high 12 kills.

That fifth-set performance was key in getting the Vikings a spot in Thursday night's sectional semifinal against second-seeded Middleton at Madison Memorial. A win over the Cardinals would lead to a championship match against either top-seeded Waunakee or fourth-seeded Verona at Monona Grove on Oct. 29 and the chance to qualify for a second straight state tournament.

"Kyla is super ppowerful for us, and she always has been," Holmen junior Rayna McArdle said. "She's a go-to for us, and everything she does out there benefits us."

The Vikings led most of the fourth set, but the advantage never topped three — until the final points — after an Izzy Jahr kill put the Norskies in a 19-15 hole. Christnovich set Holmen up for the set point with a block.

Once the match was evened up, the Vikings set the tone of the fifth set with four of the first five points. DeForest was within 8-6 but Holmen scored the next two to double the lead and five of the last seven for the win.

"We had that now or never mentality," said Christnovich, who also had seven digs, four blocks and an ace. "We celebrated every point so hard because every point was so important."

McArdle had 24 assists — including the 1,000th of her career — to go with nine kills and 12 digs for Holmen, which won its 13th consecutive match.

Freshman Macy Kline had 28 digs and five assists, senior Grace Eickhoff 16 assists and 14 digs and freshman Charley Casey nine kills for the Vikings, who also received eight kills from Jahr.