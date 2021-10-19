Watch now: WIAA volleyball--Jacy Weisbrod near perfect as La Crosse Aquinas sweeps Mondovi in Division 3 regional

ONALASKA — Macy Donarski knows what to do when Jacy Weisbrod is on, and the junior setter sprung into action Tuesday night.

Donarski kept feeding the ball to the Aquinas High School senior hitter, and each was followed by a thundering wallop directed at the overwhelmed Mondovi defense.

Most of the swings — there were 28 — drove the ball to the ground cleanly, and some broke through a couple of hands at the net, and they helped the Blugolds produce a 25-3, 25-15, 25-15 win over the Buffaloes in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal at Charles Deeth Fieldhouse.

"It's just like basketball," Donarski said of the Northern Colorado commit. "You find the kid that's hot, and she sure was on tonight, but she is most nights."

Weisbrod finished with 25 kills in those 28 attempts to guide the Blugolds, who are ranked sixth by state coaches, into the semifinal round. Second-seeded Aquinas (26-5) hosts seventh-seeded Cashton at the Logan fieldhouse on Thursday.

Weisbrod wasn't the only one having an easy time against the 15th-seeded Buffaloes, who never challenged in the first set but managed to force relatively early ties in the second and third. Junior Shealynn Bahr also had four kills and a team-high nine digs, but there were plenty of clean looks available to anyone who attacked at the net with Donarski's 35 assists finding them each time.

"Especially in the first set, I thought we came out with some real good intensity," Aquinas coach Nellie George said. "Every night we keep playing, it's going to get harder and harder and harder, so this was a good start.

"It always comes down to serve-pass for us, and I was a little frustrated with the number of serves we missed in set two and set three because it seems like when we miss one, we give up two or three points. We'll just have to keep working on it."

While she will be more aggressively defended in future matches, the Blugolds will also keep working on getting the ball to Weisbrod, who entered the match averaging 4.6 kills per set.

She gave her team points from all over the floor on Tuesday and added five digs, five aces and two blocks to her stat line.

"Macy just knew where to find me," said Weisbrod, who also connected a lot with Donarski during back to back 36- and 31-point games during last season's basketball playoffs. "I was just trying to find open space on the floor.

"It's kind of the same as basketball, and when I get up there, it's kind of like feeling I can put the ball where I have to put it."

Weisbrod mostly put the ball where everyone expected it to go against Mondovi, but she showed some range by taking some of her shots across the court or at different angles.

"She had some shots tonight that were high-level shots for high school and, in all honesty, for volleyball at the D-I level," George said. "I've never seen a kid who can hit a ball on the outside of a block -- off block -- as well as she does. She sees what's in front of her and cuts around it.

"She can find spots on the floor that other kids don't even know exist."

