WATCH NOW: WIAA volleyball--La Crosse Aquinas sweeps by Mondovi in Division 3 regional

The Aquinas High School volleyball team blocked, it defended, and it flowed when opportunities arose.

Sophomore Addy Foor and freshman Sammy Davis were menaces at the net, and that amplified everything around them Tuesday night as the postseason began at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

Davis had 14 kills and Foor 11 as the second-seeded Blugolds started their WIAA Division 3 regional with a dominant 25-13, 25-4, 25-10 win over 15th-seeded Mondovi that lasted less than one hour.

The two recovered from bumping heads while crossing under the net during warmups and showed no ill effects as Aquinas (22-8) logged the performance it needed after finishing the regular season with two losses in its final three matches.

“Getting to play on this first night gives you a chance to settle in a little bit,” Aquinas coach Nellie George said. “As we go along in this thing, the competition is going to get harder and harder and harder.

“When you have an opportunity to do some things well and play a great match like we did, it allows you to build some confidence, too.”

The Blugolds, ranked 10th in Division 3 by state coaches, controlled every bit of Tuesday night’s match and did a good job of snuffing out any momentum the Buffalos tried to build.

Mondovi held its own down the stretch of the first set, but the Blugolds scored points in bunches during the second.

The Buffalos were within 8-2 before Aquinas scored six straight. Mondovi followed up a pair of Shea Bahr serves they couldn’t return with another point to get within 16-4, but junior Maddie George served the next nine with a couple of aces to close out the set.

The third set was tied at 4 and again at 5, but a seven-point run at that point — Davis had a kill and Foor a kill and an ace — put the Blugolds in control for good.

“I think we showed a lot of energy in doing the little things right tonight,” Aquinas senior Macy Donarski said. “There are still some areas we can progress, but we did a lot of things well and took care of business.”

Donarski had 28 assists and five digs, and Bahr had a team-high nine digs for Aquinas, which has never lost a regional opener since joining the WIAA in 2000. George had three aces and Foor two blocks.

Aquinas will now try its hand at consistency with a similar performance in Thursday’s semifinal against seventh-seeded Fall Creek at the RAC.

“I think the main focus for us is limiting errors, service errors and hitting errors,” Donarski said. “We know we can do it. We have to execute that point because I think that would really help with our consistency.”

While Davis and Foor dominated at the net, Donarski, Bahr and Autumn Passehl did a good job of setting them up for success. When the block didn’t work, the defense and ball movement behind it did.

Putting all of that together is what made this victory something that could be the start of a string of them for a team that has a win over MVC champion Holmen.

“I think, tonight, we really wanted to show a dominant performance,” Donarski said. “We wanted to show everyone what we’re made of.”