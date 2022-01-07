WATCH THIS: High school wrestling--G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro hopes for bounce back on Day 2 of The Clash

Pete Peterson knew the challenge that awaited his team Friday when it embarked on the first day of The Clash XIX at the La Crosse Center.

The G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro wrestling team took part in The Clash two years ago and even wrestled Friday morning's first-round dual opponent that year.

But Peterson, who has coached the Titans to a couple of WIAA Division 2 team state tournaments, was hoping to see a little more from his team — even as it competed in a very good bracket and wrestled three duals against teams from three states.

"Today was one of the ugliest days we've had in a long time, but we always talk about learning," Peterson said. "Losses don't mean as much as getting better, and we saw today that we have a lot to work on."

The Titans, who are ranked 11th in Wisconsin's Division 2, lost to Washington (Ill.) 41-27, Dover-Eyota (Minn.) 43-31 and Ellsworth 48-30. They get a chance to redeem themselves in a four-team bracket of eighth-place teams Saturday morning.

Senior Tanner Andersen (20-1) was G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro's only unbeaten wrestler on the day, and he won all of his matches by pin. His longest match last 1 minute, 31 seconds and his quickest was ended in 35 seconds.

"We want to get Tanner as many really tough matches as possible," Peterson said of the three-time state place-winner who finished fifth at 126 pounds as a junior. "It can get a little unbalanced in a dual meet, but he's working hard and you know, most times, that when you send him out there, you'll get six points."

Terek Fry (106) and Thomas Haney (285) also won twice for the Titans, who were within 32-27 of Washington with two matches left and within 37-31 heading to the last match against Dover-Eyota before getting pinned eight times by Ellsworth.

Andersen was also fourth at 113 as a sophomore and fifth at 106 as a freshman. He owns a career record of 128-26 and was Bi-State Classic runner-up last week.

Andersen is ranked second to Luxemburg-Casco's Max Ronsman and suffered his only loss via pin to Marshfield's Hoyt Blaskowski in the Bi-State finals.

"He's doing the little things right and getting in the right positions," Peterson said of Andersen. "When you talk Bi-State, it's a matter of he has a really good move, and we have to make it more natural for him to go to his second move.

"He stayed after practice the last few nights, and that's what he's working on. It's something that motivates him and gets him ready for the state tournament and, hopefully, the state finals."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.