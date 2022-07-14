WFCA: De Soto's Ev Wick happy to be part of All-Star series

De Soto High School football coach Ev Wick was ready for a packed week of football, and he has received just that in Whitewater, Wis.

Wick, whose upcoming season with the Pirates will be his 20th in charge of the program, is a first-time participant in the WFCA All-Star games that will be played this weekend in Oshkosh, Wis.

An assistant for the South Small Division team, Wick spent the first five days of this week working on the UW-Whitewater campus and helping the players through two two-hour practices each day and a host of event activities.

“It’s been very busy between the practices, meetings and activities throughout the day,” Wick said. “It’s a lot of football, but there’s nothing wrong with that.”

The week culminates with three all-star games played at Titan Stadium on the campus of UW-Oshkosh on Friday and Saturday.

The eight-player game kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday. The Small Division teams start their game at noon on Saturday, and the Large Division teams square off at 4 p.m.

Wick is one of two coaches from Coulee Region teams. Arcadia’s Derek Updike is a member of the same South Small staff.

The Pirates’ transition to an eight-player format this fall will probably have Wick’s attention glued to Friday night’s game.

“I’ll probably have a notepad while I sit there watching that game,” Wick said. “I can learn something from that.”

Wick was selected by head coach Guy Copp (Cuba City) to be part of the staff and said he’s working with the defensive line. He shares the experience with De Soto linebacker Aiden Brosinski.

“It’s one position and side of the ball, which is something I haven’t done in ... forever,” Wick said of being a position coach for the week. “It’s also nice to have kids at that level. Three of the six (players) I have are playing at the college level.

“It’s nice to work with those guys. They know the game of football pretty well.”

Westby’s Dylan Nottestad (defensive line) and Grant McCauley (tight end), Arcadia’s Kaden Updike (linebacker) and Ryan Sokup (defensive back) are also on the South Small roster. Aquinas’ Quinn Miskowski (wide receiver) is on the North Small roster.

Central’s Jackson Warren (wide receiver) and Marquis Cagle (defensive line) join Logan’s Martell Owens (defensive line) on the North Large roster, which spends the week in Oshkosh.

Wick arrived in Whitewater on Sunday and spent Monday welcoming players with other coaches. Scheduled practices take place in the morning and evening with activities and meals between. Wednesday’s, for example, included a trip to the campus bowling alley.