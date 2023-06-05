Berths in the state baseball tournament are on the line in two states as WIAA sectionals and MSHSL sections wind down on Tuesday.
Four local teams have a chance to win championships before the day is done, but only La Crescent-Hokah can advance with one victory.
The Lancers (18-6) have the easiest path to another tournament because Cannon Falls (20-5) will have to beat them twice at Rochester Mayo Field.
Fourth-seeded La Crescent-Hokah has won four games in a row and five of its past six. Its last victory was a 4-1 victory over the Bombers on Saturday to send them to the elimination bracket.
Sophomore outfielder Alex Von Arx has been a particularly hot bat for the Lancers during their winning streak. His four-game totals during that time include a .385 batting averages with four of his five hits going for extra bases.
Von Arx has driven in seven runs during the streak and scored on Logan DeBoer's two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning in a 6-5 victory over Chatfield, a team that handed La Crescent-Hokah a defeat just five days prior.
Mayes Boyer is batting .429 with a double, a triple and four RBI during the same four-game stretch.
The Lancers are looking for their first state appearance since 2019 and ninth overall. La Crescent-Hokah last won a state title in 2009 under legendary coach Rick Boyer, who passed away in 2021.
Aquinas and Bangor have qualified to play each other in one semifinal of the Division 3 Viroqua Sectional, and West Salem won a regional and will play in the Division 2 Altoona Sectional.
The Blugolds (20-2) are ranked first in the state, but they are contending with last season's Division 4 state runner-up in the Cardinals (19-2). That game begins at 10 a.m. and is followed another semifinal between fifth-ranked Dodgeville (21-4) and last year's Division 3 state champion, Cuba City (20-5).
The championship game in Viroqua is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
The Panthers finished second in state tournaments in both football and boys basketball this school year and are trying to give themselves another shot at gold.
Unranked West Salem (18-3) plays its semifinal game against sixth-ranked Mosinee (22-2) at 1 p.m. Altoona (21-4) plays Ashland (15-10) in the second semifinal, and the championship game starts at 4 p.m.
