WIAA baseball roundup: Holmen takes La Crosse Central down in regional semifinals

A late-season swoon for the Holmen High School baseball team included the first of two regular-season losses to Central.

The RiverHawks beat the Vikings twice by a combined 11 runs before they locked horns again Tuesday at the Viterbo University Athletic Complex.

Holmen put all of that behind itself quickly by scoring two runs in the top of the first inning and never surrendering the lead in a 4-1 WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal victory over co-MVC champion Central.

The 12th-seeded Vikings held the fifth-seeded RiverHawks to three hits — all singles — with the pitching of senior Troy Knutson and junior Aydan Boylen to qualify for a regional final at fourth-seeded Middleton on Thursday.

Senior catcher Hunter Goodell was 2 for 3 with a pair of runs scored, and senior shortstop Xavier Palmer was 2 for 4 for Holmen (12-9), which has won four of five games.

Goodell hit a solo home run, and Gunnar Hillstead and Brennan Schmeling each added an RBI for Holmen, which added to its first-inning output with a run in the fourth and another in the seventh.

Central (18-9) scored in the bottom of the third and received singles from Tyler Young, Drew Wonderling and Hunter Hess.

Onalaska 7, Madison La Follette 4

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 4-4 tie and advance to a regional final.

Senior left fielder Ayden Larson drew a walk with the bases loaded during a four-run fifth that tied the game before blasting a three-run home run in the sixth for Onalaska (15-9), which snapped a two-game losing streak that ended the regular season.

Adam Skifton pitched the final 3⅔ innings and didn’t allow a hit or a run. He struck out five and walked two.

Third baseman Wade Fox added two hits for sixth-seeded Onalaska, which only had five and advanced to play at third-seeded Waunakee on Thursday.

Division 2

G-E-T 12, Logan 2 (5)

GALESVILLE — The Rangers (11-11) scored the first two runs on a first-inning home run by Curtis Leaver, but the Red Hawks (16-7) took over to advance to a regional final.

Owen Eddy was 3 for 3 with a double, a triple, a home run and six RBI for second-seeded G-E-T, which plays at top-seeded Altoona on Thursday.

Colliin Handke pitched a complete game for the Red Hawks. He allowed five hits, struck out two and walked three.

Ethan Stoner also drove in three runs, and Jack Beedle and Handke each had two hits for G-E-T, which made the most of 10 hits.

Altoona 9, West Salem 1

ALTOONA, Wis. — The Panthers (13-10) made four errors that led to six unearned runs in a loss to the top-seeded Railroaders.

CJ McConkey drove in Brett McConkey for West Salem’s run in the fourth inning. Luke Noel doubled, but the Panthers struck out nine times.

Division 3

Aquinas 8, Augusta 1

The second-ranked and top-seeded Blugolds (22-3) scored three times in the first inning to take control, and five of their pitchers combined to hold the Beavers to one hit.

Aquinas qualified for a regional final against visiting Whitehall at 5 p.m. Thursday. A win there put the Blugolds in a sectional to be played at Copeland Park on June 7.

Second baseman Kole Keppel was 2 for 3 and drove in three runs for the Blugolds, who turned eight Augusta errors into five unearned runs.

Shortstop/pitcher Eddie Peters was 2 for 4 with a double, and right fielder/third baseman Riley Klar doubled and scored for the Blugolds. Leadoff hitter Jack Christenson stole two bases and scored twice.

Kahler Key, Piersen Feehan, Nolan Hargrove, Will Deets and Peters combined on the one-hitter. They collectively struck out 15 — Hargrove had five over 1⅔ innings — and walked four.

Viroqua 7, Westfield 6

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (20-7) had to work hard to get their 11th win in a row.

Viroqua scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to force an eighth, then scored in the bottom of the eighth to finish the Pioneers.

Griffin Olson was 2 for 3, walked twice and drove in two runs for the top-seeded Blackhawks, who will host third-seeded Cashton on Thursday for the right to advance to a sectional in Prairie du Chien on June 7.

Second baseman Myles Frye was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI for Viroqua, which had to come from behind twice before emerging from the eighth-inning tie.

Kamden Oliver was 2 for 3 and Casey Kowalczyk 2 for 5 for the Blackhawks.

Mineral Point 11, Prairie du Chien 8

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — The third-seeded Blackhawks (12-8) gave up the final six runs — three in the sixth inning and three in the seventh — in a loss.

Colton Thompson was 3 for 3 with two RBI, and Ty Wagner hit a home run during a 2-for-4 performance that included four RBI.

Division 4

De Soto 7, La Farge 1

STODDARD — The Pirates (14-7) scored once in the second inning and six times in the third to take care of the Wildcats and move into a game against second-seeded Bangor on Thursday.

Evan Pedretti was 2 for 2 with two RBI, and Bryce Grelle drove in two runs with a double for De Soto. Evan Koch also had a hit and two RBI for the Pirates.

Brock Taylor pitched a complete game and allowed four hits. He struck out two and walked one while giving up one earned run.

Bangor 9, North Crawford 1

BANGOR — The second-seeded Cardinals (18-5) won for the eighth time in nine games and earned a trip to a regional final against top-seeded De Soto at Stoddard on Thursday.

Bangor broke open a scoreless game with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and added five more in the fifth.

Right fielder Sam Cropp was 3 for 4 with a triple and scored twice, and Eli Tucker doubled and drove in three runs for the Cardinals, who didn’t commit an error and received a two-hit pitching performance from Chase Horstman, who struck out six and walked two.

Shortstop Will Reader went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs, and catcher Mathieu Oesterle added two RBI.

