WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School baseball team blanked Sparta in a five inning 14-0 win Thursday in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal meeting.

The third-seeded Panthers (17-3) allowed just one hit to the Spartans (4-17) to start the postseason with a fourth straight victory.

Brett McConkey allowed just one hit — a two-out single that reached right field in the first inning — over four innings, adding four strikeouts. Bennett Burke rounded out the shutout with two strikeouts in the fifth.

Chris Calico went 2-for-3 with a double and a team-best three RBI. Luke Noel and Brendon Ghelfi-Haverly each went 3-for-3 at the plate while adding two RBI.

River Valley 3, Logan 2

The Rangers (13-11) scored once in the bottom of the seventh inning but it wasn’t enough to keep their season going.

Tyler Rumsey pitched all seven innings and allowed just three hits while striking out six, but River Valley used a two-run fifth and another run in the sixth to advance.

Johnny Leaver doubled and scored, Scott Grossbach went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, and Gabe Kattchee had a single and walked twice for the Rangers.

G-E-T 8, Northland Pines 4

GALESVILLE — The sixth-ranked RedHawks (13-10) scored six runs over the fifth and sixth innings to take control and advance against Northland Pines.

G-E-T will visit the third-ranked West Salem in the regional semifinals on Tuesday.

Collin Handke pitched six innings for G-E-T, striking out eight batters and allowing just three hits. Jack Beedle went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Calvin Davis went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Abbotsford/Colby 11, Black River Falls 1 (5)

COLBY, Wis. — The 13th-seeded Tigers (6-14) had their season come to an end in a five inning contest against the fourth-seed Abbotsford/Colby.

Westfield 12, Melrose-Mindoro 0 (5)

WESTFIELD, Wis. — The 10th-seeded Mustangs (3-19) had their season ended in their first playoff game after managing just one win in May.

WIAA regional quarterfinals

Division 3

Poynette 6, Luther 3

POYNETTE — The ninth-seeded Knights (5-17) had their season come to an end at the hands of the eighth-seeded Pumas on the road.

After Luther got up 2-0 in the top of the first, Poynette rallied off five in the second to take control of the game. Shaw McCoy went 3-for-3 and Eli Krause went 2-for-3.

Westby 9, Nekoosa 2

WESTBY — The sixth-seeded Norseman (12-14) took care of Nekoosa at home, setting them up for a regional semifinal meeting Tuesday at third-seeded Viroqua.

Division 4

Blair-Taylor 17, Elmwood/Plum City 0 (5)

BLAIR — The fifth-seeded Wildcats (13-10) opened the postseason with a statement win, throwing a no-hitter against the Wolves. They visit the fourth-seeded Columbus Catholic on Tuesday in the regional semifinals.

Tavian Shramek needed just 67 pitches to complete the five inning rout for Blair-Taylor, striking out eight batters and only allowing one walk.

The Wildcats scored 10 runs in the second inning and five players finished with two RBI. Ryan Oldendorf had a two-run triple. Travis Pettis (1 for 1) and Jackson Shramek (2 for 3) each had a double and two RBI.

Brookwood 10, De Soto 9

BROOKWOOD — Even Klinkner went a perfect 3-for-3 with two RBIs for the seventh-seeded Falcons (9-12) to edge out the 10th-seed Pirates (7-12) to start the postseason.

Jackson Cunitz (2-for-3, double), Braeden Posch (2-for-3) and Tim Dewitt (2-for-4) each had an RBI a piece for Brookwood. Posch piteched 6 2/3 innings, collecting four strikeouts.

Evan Koch of De Soto went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

Weston 5, Hillsboro 4

HILLSBORO — The sixth-seeded Wildcats (12-8) were upset and eliminated from the postseason with a loss to 11th-seeded Weston.