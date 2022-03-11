WIAA basketball: Nic Williams does it all for RiverHawks

A conversation with Devon Fielding after a Central High school boys basketball game will always be enlightening.

The senior guard can explain well things that happened on the court or put certain situations into a clearer context.

He also likes to talk about his teammates, and those situations are when his biggest smiles are exposed.

That’s what made his comments about junior teammate Nic Williams carry a lot of weight after the RiverHawks beat Onalaska 66-45 in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal at Logan on Thursday.

“He’s just a natural leader, honestly,” Fielding said. “He’s young, but he’s a great leader already. I feel like that’s his best trait.”

Consider the fact that Fielding and fellow senior Noah Compan have been the top players on the roster the past couple of season and that senior Porter Pretasky has been on the varsity since he was a freshman.

Sure, Williams is the point guard, which is comparable to playing quarterback. The avenue is there for him to become a leader, but accomplishing that with those teammates around is impressive.

Williams can score, but he rarely leads the team in points. He won’t lead the RiverHawks in rebounding, but don’t be surprised to see him get his hands on a pretty important one.

He is as big of a reason as any for Central (26-1) winning 23 straight games and qualifying for a sectional championship game against Medford (21-6) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Eau Claire North High School.

“He’s really good, and he does what we need him to do,” Central coach Todd Fergot said of Williams. “He’s just a smart kid. I can tell him something, and he communicates that to the team like another coach on the floor.

“His mom and dad are basketball people. They raised him well, they taught him the game, and we are beneficiaries of that.”

Williams scored 12 points against the Hilltoppers and averages 9.8 ppg going into the Medford game. He also had three rebounds and two assists — and no turnovers — against Onalaska.

Williams took a pair of charges from Onalaska’s Jon Knickrehm, and his assists both came in the first half, one to set up Bennett Fried to give Central a 15-8 lead and the other to Compan for a 21-13 advantage.

His biggest moment of the season is still probably the winning 3-pointer he hit to give Central a 76-73 win over Madison La Follette at the 608 Tournament on Dec. 17. But his consistency has been a key in helping this team discover what it really is.

“I have to be a leader, and I try to be the one to get everyone going,” Williams said. “They want me to contribute on all levels, and that means defense and offense, so I do what I can.”

Williams can get to the basket or knock down a shot from the perimeter. He hit two 3-pointers early against the Hilltoppers when given enough space.

But he true goal as a point guard is to involve teammates as much as possible. With Fielding (14.9 ppg) and Compan (12.1 ppg) around, that usually starts with them.

Compan is also good at getting himself good opportunities with his abilities as an offensive rebounder, but that won’t stop Williams from looking for him.

“They know what he can do,” Fergot said of Fielding and Compan. “They know how solid he is. ... He is beyond his years in understanding the game, and he doesn’t look strong, but he plays strong.

“Even with a rebound of two at the end, you see these skinny little arms go up there and (get it).”

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

