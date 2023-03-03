BANGOR — The Bangor High School boys basketball team and their fans rushed onto the court Friday after senior guard Dustin McDonald scored with no time left on the clock against Aquinas.

Then, the announcement came over the PA.

“Crowd off the floor, off the floor,” someone at the timekeeper’s table announced. “The game is not over."

The officials put 1.2 seconds back on the clock for Aquinas, who used one of their two remaining timeouts. Bangor and their coach Nick Meacham didn’t panic. In fact, he might have been relieved.

“I’m surprised we didn’t get a technical for it but they thought the time was over,” Meacham said.

On the inbounds play, an error by the timekeeper saw the clock hit zero again while the long pass down court was in midair. The Blugolds used a timeout and were granted a third opportunity.

Finally, Aquinas put up a half-court heave at the buzzer that fell short. The second-seed Bangor finally got to celebrate McDonald’s basket and 54-52 win over the seventh-seeded Blugolds in the WIAA Division 3 regional semifinals.

“Getting them back and letting them understand what we had to do, all these guys have played together for so many years and they knew their responsibilities in that time,” Meacham said. “We wanted to get some length on their inbounder, so we had (senior) Tysen Herken there. He’s athletic and it was good to have him messing around with the inbounder.”

Bangor will move on to the regional finals on Saturday to host third-seeded Mineral Point.

“I’m just so happy I can keep playing,” McDonald said. “So happy, this wasn’t my last game.”

Once the dust finally settled on a dramatic finish, McDonald finally got to reap the adulations of the Cardinals (21-3) fans for his game-winner.

The Blugolds (17-9) had tied the game with a layup by senior guard Andrew Sutton with 42.5 seconds remaining. McDonald, who finished with 14 points, collected a loose ball off a blocked shot from senior guard Tanner Jones and drove in for the layup.

“He came off a screen, shot it, had it blocked,” McDonald said. “I saw the loose ball, went for it and tried to make a play.”

“We’ve been on the end of these close games the last couple of years,” Meacham said. “Dustin’s knowledge of how much time is left on the clock, his ability to secure the rebound and be able to get to the rim were key. Dustin’s always been able to finish at the rim, so it’s almost second nature to him. A couple coaches said it was almost like the seas parted for him. Like it was meant to be.”

Jones briefly came out of the game in the first half after being sick while on the floor. He still managed to finish with a game-high 20 points.

Aquinas led at halftime thanks in part to a 12-point half for junior wing Walter Berns. An 8-0 run by the Blugolds late in the first gave them a 27-22 lead at the break.

The Cardinals started the second half on fire, going on a 12-0 run to pull ahead by six before Aquinas called timeout with 10:42 remaining.

“We were frustrated in the first half so we came out with a little more intensity in the second half,” McDonald said. “We wanted it. You have to want it to stay alive and we knew that. The last few minutes we knew we were close, we had to keep ourselves alive.”

There were six lead changes and five ties over the remainder of the game. The Blugolds led by five with just under three minutes remaining before the Cardinals retook the lead on a McDonald 3-pointer with 2:03 remaining.

Sutton finished with 13 points, a team-best for Aquinas. Junior guard Jonathan Skemp added 10.

Tip-off for the Cardinals regional final game against Mineral Point is set for 7 p.m. Saturday.