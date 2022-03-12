WIAA boys basketball: Bangor comes from behind to win Division 5 sectional title

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Bangor High School boys basketball team is going back to the Kohl Center in Madison next week after beating Southwestern 79-74 in overtime during a WIAA Division 5 sectional championship game Saturday night.

The Cardinals (24-4) won their seventh straight game and clinched their fourth spot in the state tournament — third since since 2018 — by outscoring the Wildcats (20-8) 13-8 after forcing overtime with a Gunner Ellenburg tip-in at the buzzer.

Southwestern used a 7-0 run to take a 66-64 lead before the Cardinals received their final chance in regulation. Junior Tanner Jones missed a 3-point attempt, but Ellenburg was there to beat the buzzer and give Bangor another chance to win.

Junior Dustin McDonald scored 22 points, and senior Ashton Michek came off the bench to score 20 for Bangor. Senior Matthieu Oesterle also scored five points with three big free throws in overtime for Bangor, which last qualified for state in 2019, and McDonald pulled down two big offensive rebounds late in the game.

Ellenburg and senior Will Reader each added 11 points before fouling out in overtime for Bangor.

This story will be updated.

