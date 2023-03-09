MENOMONIE, Wis. — The Medford High School basketball team wasn’t going to allow Central to win Thursday’s game in Menomonie the way Central had won the regional finals.

After running out the final two minutes of clock before hitting a game-winner against Onalaska the game prior, the RiverHawks were put into the bonus with three minutes and 43 seconds left in a desperation move by the Raiders to shrink a 16-point deficit.

The third-seeded RiverHawks would go 14-for-17 from the free-throw line over the remainder of the game and defeated the top-seed Raiders 57-41 in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals.

“I thought our guys really battled defensively,” Central coach Todd Fergot said. “Medford is a really good team, and they’re going to knock down shots and score, but I thought our guys just did a really nice job executing our game plan. We did enough defensively and made our free-throws down the stretch.”

The RiverHawks (22-5) advanced to the sectional finals Saturday in Marshfield, where they will face fourth-seed New London at a time yet to be determined at time of publication.

Among those game-sealing free throws, junior wing Henry Meyer was a perfect eight-for-eight on his way to a game-high 23 points. Senior wing Bennett Fried finished with 16 points while senior guard Nic Williams had 14.

While senior guard Boston Brindley ended the night with just two points and four fouls, it was his work on the other end of the court that impressed Fergot. Brindley was tasked with covering Medford senior guard Logan Baumgartner, who entered the game averaging 20.3 points per game.

Baumgartner got into foul trouble early, sitting on the bench for the majority of the first half. By the time Baumgartner scored his first basket in the second half, the RiverHawks were well in control with a double-digit lead.

“Boston did a phenomenal job on him defensively,” Fergot said. “Baumgartner is going to get his, and we really just tried to make him earn everything. I thought we wore him down enough as the game went along. Really proud of Boston’s effort and the team’s effort overall.”

The first half saw defenses from both sides win out with the halftime score being Central up 20-14. On offense, the RiverHawks had managed to stay afloat on eight second-chance points. Fergot said his defense prevented the Raiders (22-5), who average 7.5 3-pointers a game, without a make from beyond the arc.

“We just wanted to make sure we were taking away any looks,” Fergot said. “They run a really good motion offense and we worked on it. Our scout team did a really nice job preparing us here. I thought they executed the right way. It’s nothing special, it’s just focusing on our details and taking it one possession at a time.”

The RiverHawks opened the second half with a 7-0 run before Baumgartner gave the Raiders their first basket down 27-16. Medford had only eight points in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Baumgartner fought to the end, finishing with 21 points and scored his team’s final eight before being subbed out in the final minute.

Central’s victory gives them two over the top-seed in their section after beating the Raiders 67-58 on Feb. 4. Over their three playoff games, Central has given up an average of only 40.7 ppg.

Fergot said his team now has to turn their attention to Saturday when they face a 19-8 New London team that upset top-seed Fox Valley Lutheran last week.

“On Saturday, we just have to come out and earn it again every possession,” Fergot said. “You can’t get caught up in the past, you just got to move on to the next one. We did a good job, they took care of the ball. We’re going to have to do it all over again Saturday.”