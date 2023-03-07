The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School boys basketball team was 10 minutes away from elimination last Tuesday, trailing by double figures against Altoona in the WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinals.

By the end of the week, the Red Hawks were more than just a team that had made it to sectionals. West Salem coach Mark Wagner said they were playing some of the best basketball in the region.

The top-seeded Panthers and the sixth-seeded Red Hawks will meet for the third time this season at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Arcadia’s Wanek Arena in a sectional semifinal.

While this game was moved due to the West Salem girls playing in the state tournament in Green Bay on Thursday afternoon, it wasn't the only schedule shift. Top-seeded Onalaska Luther's Division 4 sectional semifinal against Mineral Point at Lancaster will also be played Wednesday at 7 p.m.

G-E-T came back against 11th-seeded Altoona and won in overtime 66-61. The Red Hawks went on the road on Friday to beat third-seeded Colby and then Saturday to hand second-seeded Elk Mound a 32-point loss.

“From that 10-minute mark against Altoona to the end of the Elk Mound game in the regional championship, we just became this team that really believed,” G-E-T coach Jared McCutchen said. “In March, that’s when you want to be playing your best. Right now, I think we are playing our best.”

The win against Altoona was its first in two seasons and McCutchen has G-E-T back in the sectionals round for the first time since taking over for Wagner in 2018. Wagner, who coached the Red Hawks to two state finals appearances, admires what his successor has done with the program.

“I feel like there’s a connection I had with all those kids who I coached and had as students,” Wagner said. “Coach McCutchen and I worked together for all but, I think, one of my years at G-E-T, so I have a lot of respect for him. I’ve known coach McCutchen forever, and what he’s done with the program is fantastic. They’re playing at a really high level right now.”

While there’s still respect between the two programs, it’s been a one-sided Coulee rivalry since Wagner took over West Salem in 2021. The Panthers (25-1) have won all four meetings over the last two seasons in convincing fashion. G-E-T thinks they’re in a position to change that.

“The biggest thing for us is just our confidence level,” McCutchen said. “We’re just a little more battle tested. Obviously, West Salem is extremely talented and so well coached. The last time we played them, I don’t know if we believed we could beat them. Now, we believe it and they all believe it.”

The Red Hawks (15-12) have lost those four games by an average margin of 34 points, including a 81-44 blowout in their last meeting on Jan. 31. After the loss, they split their remaining eight regular season games — finishing with an even .500 conference and overall record — before rallying off three wins last week.

“I thought we had a better regular season, but at tournament time it comes down to who’s playing best at this time of year,” Wagner said. “Right now, I think they’re playing some of the best basketball in the area.”

G-E-T junior guard Cody Schmitz has been the Red Hawks lightning rod on offense all season, averaging 29.3 points per game and scoring a season-high 45 against Elk Mound on Saturday. While Schmitz has been a consistent scoring threat, it hasn’t always translated into great team offense until now.

“This playoff run, I think why he’s being highlighted a little more is he’s doing it in big games,” McCutchen said. “You can see he’s trusting his teammates more.”

Junior guard Braden Anibas has been — as Wagner described it — “lights out” in the postseason, averaging 16.7 ppg in the past three games. Freshman guard Mason Brone has scored in double figures in at least four games over the last three weeks while junior forward Jack Beedle has been a “glue guy” on the glass for the RedHawks.

“You can’t stop (Schmitz) and you do have to find a way to slow him down, otherwise he’s going to go out and get 45 or 50 on you,” Wagner said. “You have to find some way to slow him down, but to do that and not sacrifice giving their kids open looks is tricky. They handle the ball so well right now, so trying to slow him down and take away their shooters is a difficult task but our kids will go out and battle.”

It’s been business as usual for West Salem so far in the postseason, beating ninth-seeded Adams-Friendship 80-37 in Friday’s regional semifinal before taking down fourth-seeded Wisconsin Dells 77-55 in the regional finals Saturday.

The statistic that stands out to McCutchen from his team's last meeting with West Salem was shot totals. The Panthers put up 80 shots compared to G-E-T’s 49 and did so thanks to the offensive rebounding efforts from the likes of senior forwards Peter Lattos and Brett McConkey.

“They may be the best rebounding team in the state,” McCutchen said. “They are just relentless on the boards. They can have an off shooting night, but they’ll just clean up on the boards. You’ve got no shot if the other team shoots 40 more times and that’s a tribute to them being so active on the boards.”

The Panthers scoring efforts are led by senior guard Carson Koepnick, who averages 15.2 ppg and had a game-high 23 against Wisconsin Dells.

Lattos averages 14.2 ppg and 8.5 ppg while McConkey averages 10.8 rpg, including five offensive boards per game. The two each had 13 rebounds on Saturday.