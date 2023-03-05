The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School boys basketball team won its first WIAA regional title in five seasons Saturday night in improbable fashion.

The sixth-seeded Red Hawks were coming off a single-digit upset of third-seeded Colby the night before, yet another lengthy road trip did not prevent a second upset as G-E-T trounced second-seeded Elk Mound 80-48 in a Division 3 matchup.

Coach Jared McCutchen and the players were confident in their abilities to defeat the Mounders (20-6), especially considering the Red Hawks (15-12) won a 67-62 regular-season matchup on Feb. 13, but they did not expect the final margin to be as wide as it was.

“I did not expect that at all, but the way we shot tonight, we can get victories like that,” McCutchen said. “There (were) quite a few possessions in a row where we didn’t even hit the rim.”

G-E-T poured in nine 3-pointers in the first half, and junior Cody Schmitz scored a season-high 45 points to nearly match Elk Mound’s total himself. It was the second time this season Schmitz has surpassed 40 after hitting 42 against Arcadia on Feb. 9, but still 16 points shy of his career-high 61 against Sparta last season.

The junior has bailed the Red Hawks out of a number of near losses this season, but Saturday, he ignited the steamrolling victory.

“When you have a player of that caliber, sometimes when the going’s tough, he can get you out of that pretty fast. Tonight, the going never got overly tough offensively for us. He was in the zone tonight,” McCutchen said.

Junior Braden Anibas added 12 points for G-E-T.

With the win, the Red Hawks pick up their first regional championship since winning three straight from 2016-18, and the first under McCutchen.

They will advance to a Division 3 sectional semifinal Thursday, heading to Arcadia for a 7 p.m. tip-off against Coulee Conference rival West Salem, which is seeded first and ranked first by The Associated Press.

The Panthers got the better of the Red Hawks in both of their regular season meetings, winning 79-51 in West Salem on Jan. 6 and 81-44 in Galesville on Jan. 31.

Facing such a familiar foe, McCutchen knows he will need to dial up something special to try to pull off a third upset in a row.

“They’re an extremely special and talented team, so we know we might have to have a creative game plan to contend,” McCutchen said. “If we play like we did tonight, we like our chances against anyone.”