WIAA boys basketball: La Crosse Aquinas blasts Riverdale in D4 opener

The anticipated battle is set up, and the Aquinas High School boys basketball team was impressive Tuesday night to assure that it is.

The sixth-seeded Blugolds held 11th-seeded Riverdale scoreless for the first four minutes and without a field goal for the first 14 in an 85-28 victory over the Chieftains in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

Coach Brad Reinhart hooked senior Chris Wilson to Riverdale leading scorer Adam Schaefer, and the Blugolds put the clamps on the Chieftains' offense throughout the game to set up a semifinal at third-seeded Onalaska Luther (21-2) on Friday. That game tips off at 7 p.m.

"Schaefer is a nice player," Aquinas coach Brad Reinhart said. "We saw a lot of good film of him being able to make plays and go make shots.

"Chris was in that mindset of locking him up tonight, and he moved his feet and made things really tough on him."

Schaefer scored Riverdale's first seven, but the first five came from the foul line. His first — and only — field goal was a baseline jumper with 4 minutes, 1 second left in the half and cut the Aquinas lead to 34-7. He ended up with eight points, which tied for the team lead.

The Blugolds (18-7) were led by junior Jackson Flottmeyer's 20 points, and Wilson added 13. Ten players scored for Aquinas, which earned a second game against the Knights, who have spent all season in the top 10 of The Associated Press state rankings and won nine games in a row.

Luther beat Aquinas 59-51 in a game that was close throughout on Dec. 30. Aquinas senior Quinn Miskowski scored 24 points in that one, and the Knights were led by Isaiah Schwichtenber'g 17 points and senior Gavin Proudfoot's 18 rebounds.

Keeping Proudfoot, who averages 14.1 points and 11.5 rebounds per game, off the boards will be one challenge the Blugolds face.

Containing the impact Schwichtenberg, a 6-3 guard, has on the flow of the game, will be another.

"Isaiah is a kid we need to make sure we do a good defensive job on because he truly is what makes them go," Reinhart said. "He's a great facilitator and good at getting buckets for himself. We have to do a good job on him and then just of understanding their personnel, like where the shooters are."

Junior Kodi Miller also averages 14.1 ppg, and sophomore Logan Bahr can create troubles with his 6-7 frame and team-high 59 3-pointers.

Wilson gets the Scwhichtenberg matchup and Flottmeyer the Proudfoot assignment.

"He's a good player who always keeps out off balance," Wilson said of Schwichtenberg. "You have to be ready for anything he does, and I'm ready to face that challenge."

Flottmeyer scored 18 of his points and Wilson 10 of his in the first half against Riverdale (7-18) as the Blugolds took a 53-11 lead. It was just the kind of start to the postseason Aquinas wanted.

"We still have a lot to work on, but we went out there, played a great game and got everybody in," Flottmeyer said. "I think the job Chris Wilson did on (Schaefer) was important for our defense, which was better early in the game."

