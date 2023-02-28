Aquinas High School boys basketball coach Brad Reinhart walked off the court to discuss his team's WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal win over Westby when the topic quickly turned to semifinal opponent Bangor.

Reinhart said he hadn't spent a minute trying to prepare for the Cardinals. He wasn't sure what defense to prepare for and wasn't sure if Bangor was doing anything different that it did when the teams squared off at the La Crosse Center last season.

"Oh, (video is) cued up and ready to go now," Reinhart said with a smile after Aquinas beat the Norsemen 77-27 at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Tuesday. "I have no commentary for that game yet, but I will in a little while."

The Blugolds (17-8) had beaten Westby (8-17) once during the regular season, but they took nothing for granted the second time around. They were confident and focused and turned that into a one-sided victory.

"I think we expected to play well, but to play that well and hit shots, run our offense well and be strong like that defensively," Aquinas senior Andrew Sutton said, "was great for us going into the next game."

Seventh-seeded Aquinas travels to second-seeded Bangor (20-3) for a semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner of that game advances to a Saturday championship contest.

But the Blugolds erased any hope the Norsemen had in relatively quick fashion on Tuesday.

Junior Shane Willenbring showed Westby that it was going to have a difficult night under the hoop when he recorded three offensive rebounds on the opening possession. Sutton and Tanner Peterson each hit a 3-pointer early, and the Blugolds had a 16-2 lead with 9 minutes, 8 seconds left in the first half.

"The defensive effort was really sharp, and the kids had great energy," Reinhart said. "They did things the way we needed to do them to have success."

The Norsemen made eight field goals — four in the first half and four in the second — and scored just 11 points in the first half. Juniors Caleb Johnson and Rhett Stenslien each scored six points.

Sutton scored a game-high 18 points for an Aquinas team that had 11 players score at least two. Peterson added 13, and Sam Kearney and Walter Berns scored 10 apiece.

Up next is a Bangor team that has won eight straight games since a loss to West Salem's top-ranked Division 3 Panthers and a program that has made three Division 5 state appearances since 2018.

Senior Dustin McDonald averages 18.4 points, and senior Tanner Jones adds 17.5 ppg. They have combined for 107 3-pointers, so the Blugolds will have to be ready to defend the perimeter.

"We know they have a couple of really nice offensive weapons and some very good complementary pieces that just do everything right," Reinhart said. "It's going to take a total effort again, and we won't be able to have defensive lapses."