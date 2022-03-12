WIAA boys basketball: La Crosse Central earns fifth state appearance since 2016

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- The Medford High School boys basketball team couldn’t stop Central’s Noah Compan early in a WIAA Division 2 sectional final, and the senior wasn’t about to stop himself at the end.

Compan was anything but a one-man show Saturday afternoon at Eau Claire North, but his role was as important as anyone’s as the RiverHawks beat the Raiders 56-47 to secure a spot in next week’s state tournament at the Kohl Center.

“The moment isn’t too big for Noah,” Central coach Todd Fergot said as fans invaded the court and celebrated the team's fifth sectional championship since 2016. “Even though we tell the kids it’s just another game, there’s a lot more than goes with this one, and the kids handled it well.

“It’s not too big for a lot of kids on our team, but it certainly wasn’t too big for Noah today.”

Compan scored 26 points and grabbed six rebounds to help the RiverHawks (27-1) win their 24th straight game and end Medford’s season – its first in 39 years that included a sectional final – at 21-7.

Compan made seven of eight free throws in the final 1 minute, 9 seconds to help Central hold off the charging Raiders, who managed to cut a 12-point deficit to just two with 7:51 left in the game.

Compan’s basket off an assist from Nic Williams -- he had six assists -- gave Central a 41-29 advantage with 10:15 to play. But Medford’s next four possessions produced 10 points, and sophomore Tanner Hraby’s 3 made the score 41-39.

It was time for someone to step forward, and Central senior Devon Fielding accepted the challenge. First, he kept his team’s next possession alive with an offensive rebound and eventually finished it with a drive to the basket.

Teammate Bennett Fried forced a jump ball and change of possession at the other end, and Williams found Fielding for another basket and 45-39 lead with 5:47 left. The baskets were huge against a team that was tough to put away.

“We wanted to wear them down and not force anything,” Fielding, who scored 17 points, said of the possessions, which were methodical. “We just worked the ball as much as we could, and when the lane opened up, I took it.”

Fielding made 6 of 10 shots, had three assists and had a huge steal near the end of the game to take a possession away from the Raiders. That went a long way in helping the Raiders qualify for state for the fifth time with Fergot as its coach.

“I can’t put it into words right now,” Fielding said when asked about the chance to play the Kohl Center. “I’m still in shock, myself. We knew this could happen, but now that it has, this is crazy.”

The Raiders shot the lights out in the opening minutes, but they had to in order to counter Compan.

Medford made its first five attempts from the 3-point line and led 15-9 when junior Logan Baumgartner made his third in a row with 13 minutes, 11 seconds on the clock.

The Raiders made 6 of 12 3-pointers in the first half, meaning Central’s defense held them to 1-for-7 long-range shooting the rest of the way. Medford wound up 11-for-29 (37.9%) from the 3-point line in the game.

The RiverHawks reeled the Raiders in behind Compan, who made all seven of his first-half shots and scored 15 of his points. He gave Central its first lead at 16-15 with a 3-pointer from the right corner that was set up by Fielding.

“We had to attack because of the way they were shooting,” said Compan, who made all seven of his shots in the first half. "If we're being honest, we knew they could shoot like that. We just wanted to play with poise and be calm, but we also had to score."

Medford answered with a Joey Sullivan basket at the other end for a 17-16 lead, but that was its last advantage of the half. Fielding made the first of two straight 3s to quickly put the RiverHawks back in charge.

The RiverHawks made 12 of 22 shots in the first half and hit 20 of 40 in the game. Medford’s first-half shooting was 8-for-18, but it was good on just 3 of its last 12 as Central took a 31-22 lead.

Baumgartner scored 19 points with five 3-pointers to lead Medford, while Sullivan added 14 and two 3s. But they had to work for those points against a pretty physical Central perimeter defense, too.

"This is rewarding," Fergot said. "Two years ago with COVID(-19), I feel really bad for that senior group because we didn't get to play (a sectional final) and finish it the way we wanted to.

"Last year, we had this whole group here and didn't handle their tournament game (a 58-57 loss to Eau Claire North) well, and we used that as a learning opportunity. They didn't want that to happen again, and they haven't."

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

