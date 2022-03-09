WIAA boys basketball: La Crosse Central, Onalaska prepare for third meeting in D2 sectional semi

The Onalaska High School boys basketball team has already proven on two occasions that it has what it takes to beat top-ranked Central.

The RiverHawks, however, proved those same two nights that they can rise to the occasion when challenged and stop that from happening.

The Hilltoppers will find out Thursday if they can push Central again in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal that tips off at 7 p.m. at Logan. At stake is a spot in Saturday’s sectional final and the chance to play for a qualifying spot in the state tournament.

Taking recent performances into consideration, there is no reason to think this game will be any different than the other two in terms of its competitive nature.

“We know they are a good team, and knew all along that if we got to this point, there’d be a pretty good chance that we’d see them again,” Central coach Todd Fergot said of the Hilltoppers. “We’re not surprised one bit that we are playing each other again, and we know this is going to be a battle.”

The top-seeded RiverHawks (25-1) are ranked first in the state by The Associated Press and winners of 22 straight games since a 52-38 loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Minn.) on Dec. 11.

Two of those wins were over Onalaska, the first a 40-38 victory that came down to the final possession at Onalaska and the second a 72-61 triumph the Hilltoppers led by 13 at one point at Central.

The third-seeded Hilltoppers (19-5) have won 10 of their past 11 and knocked off second-seeded River Falls 68-60 in River Falls, Wis., on Saturday. A better picture of that game is the 40-21 halftime lead they held.

“We got defensive rebounds and a few stops,” Onalaska Craig Kowal said. “That allowed us to get out into transition for some easy baskets and to really get flowing on the offensive end.”

When the Hilltoppers get flowing offensively, the dominant source can come from several spots on the court, and they’ve used that to — perhaps — exceed expectations after finishing second in last year’s state tournament.

Onalaska has reached this point of it season by playing good defense and knowing when and how to unleash it most effective forms of scoring. The Hilltoppers are patient when necessary and don't simply look for their hot hand. They look for the right man at the right time.

"Balance has been the key for us for a number of years, and this team is no different," Kowal said. "It's nice from the standpoint that we rely heavily on a freshman, but we aren't overly dependent on him.

"We don't know going into any game who will lead us in scoring, and I think that make sit a little bit tougher for other teams to prepare for us."

That freshman is 6-foot-3 forward TJ Stuttley, and he leads the team in both scoring (11.9 points per game) and rebounding (6.8 per game) while shooting 47.6% from the floor. He scored 21 points in Onalaska's second game against Central.

Senior Michael Skemp (11.5 ppg) and junior Nick Odom (10.3 ppg) also average double figures for the Hilltoppers, and sophomore Isaac Skemp (9.2 ppg) has made 59 3-pointers.

"They are young, but they have some guys who have some significant experience," Fergot said. "With all of those guys, we have to be solid (defensively) overall.

"One night, it's Isaac Skemp, then it's Stuttley, then it's Odom, then it's Michael Skemp. And (Brock) Herczeg) had 13 against us one game off the bench. It's going to take a team effort to try and contain them."

The most experienced players on the court, however, will wear Central uniforms.

Seniors Devon Fielding and Noah Compan were significant sophomores when their teammates were Johnny and Jordan Davis two years ago and have flourished since taking over the top spots on the team.

Fielding averages 15 points and Compan 11.6, and both have been able to dominate the flow of a game when necessary. Fielding can score from outside and take the ball to the basket, while Compan is much more comfortable in the post, making teams pay for conversions on his offensive rebounds.

"(Fielding's) a tough matchup from the standpoint that he's an excellent catch-and-shoot guy," Kowal said. "But he can also take you off the dribble. He keeps you honest on your closeouts, and he's also so physical and strong that he can get in the lane and finish as well."

The RiverHawks, as reliant as they are on Fielding and Compan, also have some scoring punch available from senior Colin Adams (11.0 ppg), senior Porter Pretasky (10.3 ppg) and junior Nic Williams (9.8 ppg). Adams scored 22 points in a regional victory over New Richmond.

But Fergot is emphasizing defense going into this one, and Central is coming off a big performance in its 70-44 win over Tomah in Saturday's regional final. Tomah senior Dusty Derousseau entered that game averaging more than 31 points in his past seven games, and the RiverHawks held him to 15, and seven of those came on free throws.

"Derousseau had been playing so well, and he was so darn good at controlling the game," Fergot said. "Our game plan against him was a little different than what we would normally do, and the kids executed that plan to keep him in check."

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

