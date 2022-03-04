WIAA boys basketball: La Crosse Central tops New Richmond in Division 2 regional

They were three plays in the final minute of the first half, but they made a world of difference for the Central High School boys basketball team as it opened the postseason on Friday.

Senior Devon Fielding started it all by catching a baseline pass form Porter Pretasky and knocking down a 3-pointer from the right corner. He followed that by scoring on an offensive rebound and finished the spurt with a steal and assist that led to layup for junior teammate Henry Meyer.

New Richmond played the role of pesky opponent during Friday's WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at the Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium, but that burst of points turned a 10-point lead into 17 before the top-ranked RiverHawks finished off an 87-61 victory over the Tigers.

"That gave us a big boost going into halftime," Central senior Colin Adams said. "It raised our energy level, and it gave us the confidence coming out of half that we were gonna stick 'em."

Adams scored a team-high 22 points and made 8 of 11 shots — 5 of 8 from the 3-point line — for Central (24-1), which on its 21st game in a row and earned a regional final at hpome against fifth-seeded Tomah (14-11), which won 77-74 in triple overtime at fourth-seeded Rice Lake on friday.

The regional championship game tips off at 7 p.m. Saturday at Central.

Senior Noah Compan added 17 points and eight rebounds and Fielding 16 points and eight boards for the RiverHawks, who made 7 of 15 attempted 3-pointers.

All of that was needed to counter — albeit comfortably — New Richmond senior CJ Campbell's 29-point performance.

The 6-foot-7 Northern Michigan commit made 4 of 10 3-pointers and 12 of 23 shots overall, most of which couldn't be classified as easy. Sure, he's break free to the hoop once in a while and lost his defender a time or two, but shots like the one hit hit from well beyond the top of the key with the long arm of 6-6 Bennett Fried flying at him in the first half weren't out of the ordinary.

"He's a heck of a player, isn't he," Central coach Todd Fergot said of Campbell. "There's a reason he's going Division II. He can score from anywhere."

Central, which had 13 offensive rebounds, used a couple of smaller runs to put more distance between itself and the Tigers in the second half.

A 9-0 run that included four points from Adams and four from Fried gave the RiverHawks a 69-41 lead midway through the second half. Adams scored 13 points after halftime.

"We wanted him to go out and play defense and not worry about offense," Fielding said. "It was a matter of us getting the ball inside early, then being able to find him for good shots later."

The RiverHawks beat the Timberwolves twice during the regular season by scores of 61-43 and 67-55, but Tomah enters Saturday's game with a one-man wrecking crew in senior Dusty Derousseau.

Derousseau averages 24.6 points per game, but he has scored at a clip of 31.1 ppg over his past seven. He scored 37 points in Friday night's win at Rice Lake and 42 in a win over Logan on Feb. 8.

