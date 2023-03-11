MARSHFIELD, Wis. — The Central High School boys basketball team encountered on Saturday a New London team that was catching fire at the right time of the season.

The Bulldogs lost nine games during the regular season, but there they were in Marshfield as the RiverHawks’ final hurdle to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament.

New London certainly battled Central, but the RiverHawks emerged with a 48-44 victory that gave them an opportunity to play in their second straight state tournament and sixth since 2016.

“They had three teams from their (Bay Conference) in sectional finals today and had a lot of close losses,” Central coach Todd Fergot said of the Bulldogs. “Like you do every year, you throw the record out.

“They were on fire there (previous) three games and they were a juggernaut coming into this. We knew this would be a tough test for us for sure.”

Junior Henry Meyer scored 20 points and senior Nic Williams 18 as the RiverHawks (23-5) won their 14th game in a row. The Division 2 semifinals of the state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison are scheduled for Friday afternoon. Seeds will be awarded on Sunday.

New London (18-10) led 20-17 after one half, and the Bulldogs took a 25-19 lead on a Kyle Wisniewski basket with 15:08 left. Wisniewski scored 88 points in his previous three games and finished with 14 Saturday while contending with the defense of Boston Brindley.

Central started its comeback with a Williams putback and Meyer drive through the lane. Meyer later hit a 3-pointer to cut Central’s deficit to 28-26 with 11:36 left.

A missed shot at the other end gave the ball back to Central,, and it looked for — and received — a big play from Williams, who drilled a 3-pointer over the outstretched arm of Jonah Schlueter with 11:01 to go.

The Bulldogs took their last lead at 34-32, but Meyer tied the game by converting on an offensive rebound with 8:49 left. Another Williams hoop, and a big blocked shot by Bennett Friend and save of the ball going out of bounds by Brindley at the other end kept the RiverHawks in charge.