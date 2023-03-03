ONALASKA — Onalaska Luther’s boys basketball team puts a lot of practice time into perfecting their defensive execution, and it paid off Friday as the top-seeded Knights dominated a 76-44 Division 4 regional semifinal victory over eight-seed Fennimore.

“That’s what we work on all day in practice, defense, defense, defense. We’ve got offense in there, but we stress defense because defense wins games,” senior guard Kodi Miller said.

The two teams traded buckets for the first few minutes, with Luther (23-2) only ahead by a 10-9 margin over the Golden Eagles (16-10) at 11-minutes, 35-seconds.

Miller hit a couple 3-pointers in the next few minute and the Luther defense locked down Fennimore for the rest of the night.

The Knights only allowed eight more points in the rest of the half, including allowing zero points in the final four minutes before halftime. Coming out in the second half, Luther held Fennimore with only free throws for about four more minutes during a 9-4 run.

Head coach Brad Schaper believes that getting a couple stops midway through the first kick-started the team’s defense and they were off to the races from there.

“We finally settled in on defense and found what we needed to do. That really spring boarded us into the second half and we started to sniff blood a little bit,” Schaper said.

That early run was followed by a 9-2 stretch for a 49-23 lead at 11:53 and the Knights cruised to victory from there.

Miller led Luther with 20 points, including a 4-for-8 night from 3-point range, and senior guard Isaiah Schwichtenberg was close behind with 19. Senior forward Gabe Huelskamp added 10.

It was Fennimore senior Brady Larson that was the game’s top scorer with 25 points.

Larson has been a dangerous offensive threat all season, coming into the game averaging 21.5 per game. It was the second game in a row that the Knights had to defend a dynamic scorer after closing out the regular season against G-E-T and junior Cody Schmitz, who scored 32 as Luther beat the Red Hawks 73-57.

Both of those recent performances should help the Knights as they move onto the regional final, where they will take on five-seed Cuba City, led by senior guard Max Lucey, who averages 21.3 per game.

The Cubans (19-7) are deeper than those other two squads though, and will provide a different offensive challenge.

“We were so fortunate to play Cody on Saturday and tonight we had to play Larson, who is really, really good, so there was carryover there. Now Lucy, there’s carryover there,” Schaper said. “However, this team out of all of the teams we’ve played all year long has a very strong five, so we can’t sag off anybody, we’ve got to be up in people’s grills.”

Luther will host Cuba City at 7 p.m. Saturday night in the regional final, and the Knights will be seeking their fourth consecutive regional championship.

“It’s God’s grace, whatever happens is through Him… but I would like to take a four-peat for Luther,” Miller said.