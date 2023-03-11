BARABOO — Balanced on offense. Pretty sound defensively. Up by eight points.

Nothing about the way the first half went for the Onalaska Luther boys basketball team in Saturday afternoon’s WIAA Division 4 sectional championship game against Belleville left much room for complaint. The Knights were, for the most part, clicking.

They put the pedal to the metal in the second half, though.

Luther 6-foot-7 junior Logan Bahr poured in 16 points after the break, Belleville’s full-court press amounted to nothing more than a mosquito bite and the top-seeded and top-ranked Knights dominated the glass, coasting to an 88-73 victory over the third-seeded Wildcats for the program’s second-ever state tournament berth.

That means Knights head coach Brad Schaper, who earlier this season notched his 200th career victory and who led Luther to its previous state trip in 2021 when the D4 tournament was held at the La Crosse Center because of the pandemic, will close out his final chapter at Luther on the Kohl Center floor.

“It’s huge. You know, he’s done so much for us and the program — for everybody. He deserves it,” said Bahr, who finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds. “One of our biggest motivations was getting him out on a good note. It means the world getting him to state.”

Senior Isaiah Schwichtenberg, who had 11 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and two steals, agreed.

“It’s a great feeling, man. I love him so much,” the 6-4 guard said. “I can’t put it into words how unbelievably proud of this team I am and what we’re capable of.”

The Knights (26-2) showcased their full arsenal on Saturday, particularly in the second half.

After leading 40-32 at the break, they shifted into overdrive.

Belleville (21-7) punched back for a bit, but Bahr converted an and-one with 1 minute, 45 seconds gone by in the half and then followed that up with a 3-pointer from the right wing a possession later, giving Luther a 50-38 lead.

Sophomore Will Huelskamp, another 6-4 guard, would connect for a triple from the right wing to make it 53-39 with 14:58 remaining and Schwichtenberg converted an and-one with 12:45 left, extending the Knights’ advantage to 58-44.

Belleville got its deficit back to single-digits for a brief moment, but 6-3 sophomore guard Synclair Byus responded with a 3 from the left wing to make it 61-49 with 11:18 to go.

No possession better summarized Luther’s dominance, though, than when Bahr connected from downtown on a third-chance opportunity, making it 64-49 with 9:55 left.

Luther would end the game with just a slight advantage on the offensive glass, 14 to 12, but a glaring rebounding advantage overall, 45 to 29.

“Besides height,” Schaper said of his team’s size advantage, “it helps that kids can jump. And (6-6 senior) Gabe (Huelskamp) can jump out of the gym. He tipped a couple and Will tipped a couple and kept the ball alive.

“Fortunately those 50-50s went to us tonight.”

Gabe came up a rebound shy of a double-double, finishing with 14 points and nine boards. Will had six boards.

It wasn’t just rebounding that sparked the Knights, however.

They also were effective from beyond the arc, finishing 11-of-24 on 3’s.

“That’s a credit to our guards,” Schaper said. “Isaiah and (senior) Kodi (Miller) were able to get to the rim, Gabe was able to get to the rim, and then they had to clamp down on that. And then Logan was able to step out and get a couple open looks, and that really opened up the lane.

“The kids shared it very well.”

The Knights assisted on 24 of their 33 field goals, with efficiency that led to 53.2 percent shooting (33-of-62).

Gabe Huelskamp, Luther’s fourth-leading scorer at 7.9 points per game, exceeded that in the first half, going into the locker room with 10.

Meanwhile, Byus and Miller had six apiece, Bahr had seven and Will Huelskamp and Schwichtenberg each had four. Senior guard Nathan Riley also scored his only three points in the game before the break.

Will Huelskamp (12 points), Byus (13) and Miller (12) all finished in double-figures, complementing Gabe Huelskamp, Bahr and Schwichtenberg in the scoring column.

Schwichtenberg said a big key to never relinquishing the lead in the second half, and in fact pulling away, was handling Belleville’s full-court press and half-court trap, which ramped up over the final 18 minutes.

Luther had just 10 turnovers in the game, largely the result of composure, Schaper said.

“The kids just had this calm about them, and they displayed that,” he said. “That’s a great team in Belleville, who was streaking at the right time and pressuring all over the place. And for the most part we handled that well.

“We knew that we had to handle their pressure in order to be successful, and I guess we were able to do that.”

In fact, it was the Knights’ height that aided against the press, too.

“When you pick up the ball and you can look down and see the whole court and be able to throw it to Logan or Gabe,” the 6-4 Schwichtenberg said, “it’s pretty easy.”

If it wasn’t evident things were going dramatically Luther’s way in the second half, it was glaringly so when Schwichtenberg threw the ball off a Belleville defender on an inbounds play under his team’s own basket, corralled the ball and put it in for a lay-up, making it 70-54 with 7:33 to go.

“That was probably instinct,” he said when asked if it was by design or not. “It looked like a good opportunity for me so I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll try it and see what happens.’”

“Don’t you just love it?” Schaper said of the play.

“He’s everything that’s right about high school sports and about being ...” he added before his voice, cracking with emotion, began to trail off. “He’s pretty special.”

That comment was Schaper’s last of the interview, one that began with Belleville coach TJ Zweifel passing by, congratulating the Luther coach and telling him of the way his team dominated, “You’re number one for a reason.”

And it’s that attitude that the Knights will take with them to Madison on against an opponent that had yet to be determined at the time of publication, and will be announced Sunday.

The Knights, in Schaper’s final season on the bench, are surely thrilled to be sending their coach off at the state tournament.

But they’re not satisfied yet.

“Obviously it feels really good for what we were able to accomplish so far,” Schaper said. “But we’re still not done and I think the boys really feel that, too.

“They’ve been on a mission all season long.”