WIAA boys basketball notebook: Village of West Salem celebrates history

WEST SALEM — Carson Koepnick is enjoying the extra attention as he hangs out in his hometown.

The West Salem High School boys basketball team is a WIAA state qualifier for the first time, and the junior said he and his teammates have been congratulated for their accomplishment regularly since beating Baldwin-Woodville in a Division 2 sectional final on Saturday.

“It’s an incredible feeling to be the first team to get to state,” Koepnick said. “It’s been great to have parents and teachers congratulating us on getting this far.

“I was out for pizza one night, and there were a lot of high-fives an celebrating. And I went out Sunday night, and there was a family that recognized me and said, ‘Oh, you played in the game yesterday,’ and they congratulated me. It’s cool to hear that.”

The Panthers (26-1) have been close before, but they finally cleared a significant hurdle by beating the Blackhawks 63-48.

That was West Salem’s first sectional final in seven years, and winning it made the Panthers the school’s first basketball state qualifier since the girls team accomplished the feat for a third time in 1997.

The top-seeded Panthers play fourth-seeded Brillion (25-2) in a Thursday afternoon semifinal at the Kohl Center, and it’s probably safe bet on plenty of local support in the crowd. West Salem intends to show them that support can lead to more than it already has.

“We’re really proud of ourselves for this,” West Salem senior CJ McConkey said. “But we also know the work isn’t done yet. A lot of work has gone into this, but we know we have more to do when we get (to Madison).”

MICHEK STEPS UP OFF THE BENCH: Bangor has been able to rely on its starting five for much of the season.

Junior guards Dustin McDonald and Tanner Jones are capable scorers, seniors Will Reader and Gunner Ellenburg are forces in the paint, and senior guard Mathieu Oesterle has a knack for finding open teammates in big moments.

If the Cardinals have lacked anything throughout the season, it’s been consistent contributions off their bench.

Ashton Michek looks to be filling that gap after the senior forward scored 20 points on 10-of-12 shooting in Bangor’s Division 5 sectional final win over Southwestern.

“He really was a key part for us in that game,” Reader said. “Honestly, without him, I don’t think we would have pulled it out.”

“I think that’s what we’ve been waiting for — that piece off of the bench that we’ve been waiting for all year,” added Jones. “And I think Ashton has definitely taken that role.”

While the Cardinals (24-4) might not need the 6-foot-1 Michek to score 20 points in their Division 5 semifinal against Hurley, his minutes could be crucial.

The NorthStars (24-4) have four players who average double-digit points, and each of them is at least 6-1 — including 6-5 forward Braxton Sbraggia. If Michek is able to rotate in with Reader and Ellenburg effectively, Bangor should be able to counter Hurley’s size.

“I’m pretty confident in the crew that we have, that they’re going to be ready to go,” Cardinals coach Jacob Pederson said. “They’ve been up for any challenge we’ve had this year.”

FOLLOWING THE EXAMPLE: The current group of Central seniors had roles when the team won a sectional semifinal with an iconic seniors class before the season was called off withouth the chance to play the championship game and qualify for state.

Senior Devon Fielding received significant minutes on the court with Johnny Davis, Jordan Davis, Terrance Thompson and Noah Parcher, and the experience is paying off during the team’s fifth state tournament since 2016.

“It was a huge experience and really helped me a lot,” Fielding said. “Those are some of Central’s greatest players, and we all learned so much that whole year.

“The fact that we made it this far this year shows how much they taught me, Noah (Compan), Porter (Pretasky) and Bennett (Fried), even. They passed a lot down to us.”

Even another difficult schedule put together by coach Todd Fergot hasn’t been able to slow down this year’s version of the RiverHawks (27-1), who have won 24 straight entering Friday’s semifinal against Westosha Central (25-2).

Central lost to Benilde-St. Margaret’s 52-38 on Dec. 11, but it also beat Division 1 Madison La Follette, Division 2 DeForest (the only team to beat Caledonia this season), Minnesota’s Wayzata, Division 1 Eau Claire Memorial (the only team to beat West Salem), Minnesota’s Hopkins and Onalaska three times.

“They showed us that you have to work every day if you want to be good,” Pretasky said of the seniors from two years ago. “It all starts in practice. They all worked hard in practice, and that paid off the games, so we’re trying to do the same thing.”

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

