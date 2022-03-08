WIAA boys basketball: Onalaska Luther attacks formidable foe in Mineral Point for D4 sectional semifinal

The Cuba City High School boys basketball teams lost three games all season, but it was only beaten by one team.

Mineral Point found a way to defeat the Cubans and legendary coach Jerry Petitgoue — his teams have won 1,008 games — three times and is the obstacle standing between Onalaska Luther and a WIAA Division 4 sectional final on Saturday.

Luther coach Brad Schaper understands the challenge at hand when the Knights meet the Pointers in a sectional final Wednesday night at Prairie du Chien, but he also knows how well his team has performed during a 23-2 season.

“We know this is going to be a tough, tough order here,” Schaper said. “(The Pointers) have five guys who are super, super strong. They are very athletic, and they get every ounce of talent out of the effort they put in.

“They are all scrappy players who give everything they have all of the time, and they are hungry.”

That was proven when they beat Cuba City a third time to improve to 23-3.

“They just, defensively, are so strong up front,” Schaper said of the Pointers, who won the regional final 61-46. “They don’t open up their hips and give you the ability to get to the (basket), and they kind of frustrated Cuba City by being that strong, in-your-face team, and I think that was the difference in the game.”

Schaper hopes the Knights show a similar demeanor to that pressure as they did during a challenging 54-48 overtime win over River Ridge in Saturday’s regional final. Luther, he said, didn’t get rattled by the close game.

It’s hard to believe this sectional semifinal not being close, so the experience could be good for the Knights to have under their belts.

The Pointers are led by senior guard Joah Filardo, who averages 17.1 points and has attempted 177 3-pointers this season. Senior guard Leyten Bowers adds 11.9 ppg and senior guard Bodie Bossert 9.0 ppg.for a team that averages 68.1 points and 5.2 3-pointers.

“Filardo is a fantastic player,” Schaper said. “He is their go-to, and he’s really strong fundamentally. He’s a great spot-up shooter and a great step-back shooter. Get him the ball, and he can light it up, so if you don’t have a hand in his face, he can knock it down.”

The Knights counter with senior forward Gavin Proudfoot’s 13.7 ppg and 11.6 rebounds per game and junior guard Kodi Miller’s team-high 14.7 ppg. Sophomore Logan Bahr averages 11.2 ppg and junior Isaiah Schwichtenberg 11.1 pgg.

While Schwichtenberg might be the player who dictates most of what happens on the floor with his versatility for Luther, the Knights have to try and make Proudfoot the difference.

At 6-foot-7, he can provide an advantage inside that has to be exploited.

“We hope we can find a little bit of an advantage there,” Schaper said. “But again, they are very much a help-oriented team, and whenever someone penetrates into the lane, they are very quick to get help to the play.

“But as far as a big, they only go 6-4, although it’s a strong and athletic 6-4. But Gavin has a few inches on them, so we hope to get something out of that.”

