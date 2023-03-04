ONALASKA — Kodi Miller said playing with a high level of energy was going to be imperative if the Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team was going to qualify for a WIAA Division 4 sectional on Saturday.

The Knights were matched up with Cuba City, which was going to be as emotionally invested as any team alive in the field with leader Jerry Petitgoue — its coach of 52 years — finishing his career the next time it lost.

Luther couldn’t allow the Cubans to gain momentum or confidence to complement that emotion, and Miller and Logan Bahr made sure they didn’t.

The top-ranked and top-seeded Knights (24-2) came out launching 3-pointers — and making them — to secure a double-figure lead a little more than six minutes into the game. Miller’s 3 with 11 minutes, 47 seconds left in the first half gave Luther a 10-point lead that was turned into an 87-64 victory over Petitgoue and the Cubans (19-8) in a regional final played in front of 1,200 people.

“We needed the energy,” Miller said. “We had it (in a 76-44 win over Fennimore on Friday), and it blew us straight out of the gate.

“We got a big lead, and they couldn’t come back. Same thing today. Got our big lead, and they didn’t come back from it.”

The Knights earned a sectional semifinal against third-seeded Mineral Point (20-5) on Thursday. That game is scheduled for Lancaster, Wis., with a 7 p.m. tipoff.

Petitgoue, who started coaching the Cubans in 1971, completed his career with a 1,027-270 record and said the Knights offense was just unstoppable on Saturday.

“I watched a lot of tape on them, but I really didn’t think anyone could come out and shoot that well,” Petitgoue said. “(Bahr) was on fire, and we had a hand in his face.

“The Miller kid was great, and (Isaiah Schwichtenberg) doesn’t get the credit he deserves. I didn’t think we played that bad of a game. They were just better.”

Bahr and Miller scored 26 points apiece, and the Knights made 13 of 24 3-point attempts (54.2%). Bahr made 6 of 11 long-range attempts and hit four of those in the first half.

“Logan has shot the ball extremely well all year long,” Luther coach Brad Schaper said. “I have never seen a kid as hyped as he was before this game. He wanted the basketball.”

Miller and Schwichtenberg made sure Bahr, who has averaged 23.3 points over his past three games, and anyone else who needed the ball got it by combining for 18 assists. Schwichtenberg had 13 of those against just three turnovers.

Miller pushed the Knights’ lead to 20 points for the first time at 54-34 on a three-point play with 14:22 left, and Luther was able to control the game comfortably the rest of the way.

Bahr also played very good post defense and made Cuba City’s Max Lucey and Cody Houtakker work for the combined 26 points they scored.

“Lucey is fantastic, and he can shoot from anywhere,” Schaper said.”He can change his game and open other players up with the way he shoots it. (Houtakker) is long and is good.

“Logan was a really solid defender today, too, so let’s not miss that.”

Schaper said the Cubans have benefited from every one of their starters scoring at least 23 points once this season, and that’s what made defense so important. Cuba City ended up shooting 39.4% from the floor and made just 5 of 21 3-pointers (23.8%).

Gabe Huelskamp added 13 points and Will Huelskamp 10 for the Knights.

Petitgoue, who has more wins than any other in state history, coached to the end as he clutched his clipboard to his chest and watched the action.

He certainly didn’t want his run to end without a chance for his players to compete at the Kohl Center, but he accepted a standing ovation and applause after the game before shaking hands with acquaintances all over the gym.

“I loved all 52 years at Cuba City,” he said with a smile. “But I’m 82 years old, and I knew it had to end sometime.

“There will be a few tears later, but I’m happy with my decision.”