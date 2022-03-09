WIAA boys basketball: Onalaska Luther beats top seed to win D4 sectional semifinal

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team is one victory away from qualifying for its second straight WIAA Division 4 state tournament.

The third-seeded Knights (24-2) gradually pulled away throughout the second half to hand top-seeded Mineral Point (23-4) a 78-60 defeat in a sectional semifinal at Prairie du Chien High School on Wednesday.

Luther won its 12th straight game behind a 19-point performance from Isaiah Schwichtenberg. Kodi Miller added 18, Gavin Proudfoot 17 and Gabe Huelskamp 13.

The Knights advance to play third-seeded Marshall (20-6) or fifth-seeded New Glarus (17-9) at 1 p.m. Saturday in Baraboo, Wis. Those teams play their semifinal on Thursday.

This story will be updated.

