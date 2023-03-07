Due to potential inclement weather in the forecast on Thursday, the Onalaska Luther boys basketball team has had their WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal game against Mineral Point moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The top-seeded Knights (24-2) will face the third-seeded Huskies (20-5) in a game still set to be played at Lancaster High School. The winner will advance to the sectional finals scheduled for Saturday against the winner of Marshall/Belleville.

West Salem and G-E-T's Division 3 boys basketball meeting was also moved to Wednesday with the Panthers girls basketball team being set to play in Green Bay Thursday in the state semifinals.