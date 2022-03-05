WIAA boys basketball roundup: Dusty Derousseau scores 37 as Tomah knocks out Rice Lake in Division 2

RICE LAKE, Wis. — The Tomah High School boys basketball team earned a third game against the reigning MVC champion by outlasting Rice Lake in three overtimes in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal on Friday.

The Timberwolves (14-11) used two late free throws and 37 points from senior Dusty Derousseau to beat the Warriors 77-74 and advance to Saturday's championship round.

Tomah plays at top-seeded and top-ranked Central (24-1) in a 7 p.m. tipoff. The winner advances to a sectional semifinal on Thursday.

Derousseau, who is averaging 31.1 points over his past seven games, was held to eight points in the first half before getting 13 in the second. He scored 16 points in the two overtimes and made two free throws to give the Timberwolves a three-point lead with 2.8 seconds left.

Junior Tom Hesse added 15 points for Tomah in the win over the Warriors. He made one 3-pointer and scored four poiints in the overtime periods.

Tomah has won two straight games and seven of its past nine heading into the showdown at Central. The RiverHawks have won 21 straight games and beat the Timberwolves twice during the regular season.

Derousseau, who made three 3-pointers against Rice Lake, averaged 19.5 points in games against Central this season.

River Falls 77, Holmen 45

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — The seventh-seeded Vikings couldn't pull off the upset and get another shot at Onalaska on Saturday. The Hilltoppers now visit the Wildcats to determine the regional champion.

Holmen (9-17) turned the ball over 18 times in the game and faced a 15-point deficit by the end of the first half.

River Falls (20-5) made 13 of 27 attempts from the 3-point line with six players hitting at least one. Senior Ethan Campbell made three and scored a team-high 21.

The Vikings were led by junior Reid Tengblad's 12 points. He made 6 of 10 shots.

Division 3

West Salem 72, Westby 52

WEST SALEM — Junior Carson Koepnick made two 3-pointers and scored 20 points and junior Peter Lattos 17 points as the top-seeded and top-ranked Panthers (23-1) advanced by beating the Norsemen (11-15) for a third time.

West Salem hosts fourth-seeded Wisconsin Dells (15-9) at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Panthers have won 12 straight games since a loss to Division 1 Eau Claire Memorial at the Midwest Players Classic on Jan. 15.

Grant McCauley scored 2 points to lead Westby, while Blake Sutton and Rhett Stenslien added nine apiece. Brennan Kennedy scored nine for West Salem.

Division 4

River Ridge 59, Melrose-Mindoro 51

PATCH GROVE, Wis. — Senior Tristan McRoberts scored 39 points for the Mustangs (16-10), who couldn't come back after being outscored by 12 points in the first half.

Division 5

Bangor 70, Loyal 45

BANGOR — The Cardinals (21-4) advanced to a regional final against fifth-seeded Hillsboro on Saturday by beating the Greyhounds.

Bangor led 30-19 by the end of the first half.

Junior Dustin McDonald scored a team-high 22 points for the Cardinals, who also received 17 from Will Reader. McDonald hit two 3-pointers — one in each half — and scored 13 points in the first half.

Ten players scored for Bangor, and junior Tanner Jones added nine points.

Blair-Taylor 56, Brookwood 40

BLAIR — The second-seeded Wildcats took care of the 10th-seeded Falcons by outscoring them by 16 points in the second half.

Blair-Taylor (17-9) scored the first 20 points of the second half after the teams played to a 22-22 tie after one half. It next hosts third-seeded Royall at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Senior Cain Fremstad scored 13 points to lead the Wildcats, and teammates Kyle Obieglo added 12 and Evan Nehring 10.

Brady Hanson scored game-high 17 points for Brookwood (7-19). Austin Frye added 11.

