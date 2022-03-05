WIAA boys basketball roundup: Onalaska wins D2 regional title

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — After a one-year absence, the hottest boys basketball rivalry in the Coulee Region is returning to the postseason.

The Onalaska High School boys matched a Central victory by beating River Falls 68-60 in a WIAA Division 2 regional final on Saturday to gives the teams a third date to play this season.

The third-seeded Hilltoppers (19-5) and top-seeded RiverHawks (25-1) meet Thursday in a sectional semifinal at a site to be determined. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Hayward but will be moved to save both teams from long travel.

Onalaska advanced to the Division 2 state championship game last season while Central, which was a state qualifier from 2016-2019 before COVID-19 stopped it from playing a sectional final in 2020, was eliminated in the first round.

The Hilltoppers and RiverHawks played each other three times four straight years prior to last season, and Central won all four postseason matchups. Onalaska gets another shot after a big first half led to a victory over the second-seeded Wildcats (20-6).

Senior Michael Skemp and junior Nick Odom each scored 16 points for the Hilltoppers in Saturday's victory. Onalaska led 40-21 by halftime before a River Falls rally came up short in the second half.

Division 4

Onalaska Luther 54, River Ridge 48 (OT)

PATCH GROVE, Wis. — The third-seeded Knights (23-2) held the second-seeded Timberwolves (24-2) to three points after the teams were tied at the end of regulation.

Junior Kodi Miller scored a team-high 15 points for Luther, which won its 11th straight game and advanced to a sectional semifinal against top-seeded Mineral Point (23-3), which beat Cuba City 61-46 on Saturday.

Miller hit a 3-pointer and made all six of his attempts at free throws. Junior Gabe Huelskamp and sophomore Logan Bahr each added 11 points for the Knights, who didn't miss a shot in overtime. Huelskamp and Bahr both made two 3-pointers.

Senior Gavin Proudfoot scored eight points and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds for Luther.

Division 5

Bangor 69, Hillsboro 49

BANGOR — The top-seeded Cardinals (22-4) had a 15-point lead by halftime against the Tigers.

Bangor will meet second-seeded Blair-Taylor in a sectional semifinal Thursday.

Junior Dustin McDonald scored 21 points, and senior Will Reader added 15 for Bangor, which beat Hillsboro three times and owns a 69-45 win over Blair-Taylor this season.

McDonald scored 18 points and Reader 13 when the Cardinals beat the Wildcats at Bangor on Jan. 8.

Blair-Taylor 69, Royall 58

BLAIR — The Wildcats (18-9) won their third straight game by avenging a regular-season loss to the Panthers.

Senior Cain Fremstad scored a game-high 31 points and is averaging 21 during the postseason.

Juniors Jaren Swanson and Evan Nehring added 16 and 14 points, respectively, for Blair-Taylor as it won its fourth straight regional title.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0