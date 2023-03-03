ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School boys basketball team earned another home game — one of significance in the Coulee Region — with an 87-57 win over Logan in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal Friday at the Charles Deeth Fieldhouse.

The Onalaska High School boys basketball team earned another home game — The second-seeded Hilltoppers (19-5) will host third-seeded Central (20-5) in a 7 p.m. championship game Saturday as the teams prepare for a third meeting this season after sharing the MVC title.

Sophomore T.J. Stuttley and junior Evan Anderson each scored 24 points for Onalaska as it beat the Rangers (12-14) for a third time and stopped their four-game winning streak.

Junior Isaac Skemp added 11 points for the Hilltoppers, who beat the RiverHawks 48-46 at Central and lost to them 53-34 at Onalaska during the regular season.

Scott Grossbach scored 13 points, and Cam Kruse and Nick Joley 11 each for Logan.

Central 65, Tomah 42

The RiverHawks (20-5) beat the Timberwolves a third time and were led by junior Henry Meyer’s 22 points on 9-for-11 shooting to qualify for Saturday’s regional final against Onalaska. Meyer made 4 of 5 3-point attempts and grabbed four rebounds.

Senior Bennett Fried added 14 points to go with three rebounds and three assists for the RiverHawks, who have won 11 straight games. Senior Nic Williams had nine points and a team-high six rebounds for Central, which will play Onalaska in the postseason for the sixth time in seven years.

The RiverHawks ended the Hilltoppers’ season in the sectional semifinal round in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022. Onalaska last beat Central in the postseason with a 56-54 win during a 2015 regional semifinal.

Division 1

Hortonville 67, Holmen 44

HORTONVILLE, Wis. — The fourth-seeded Polar Bears (15-10) took care of the visiting Vikings (11-14) behind 18 points from senior guard Camden Kuhnke.

Kuhnke went eight-for-nine from the field as Hortonville shot 55% as a team. Kuhnke also had a pair of 3-pointers.

Senior forward Reid Tengblad had a game-high 22 points for Holmen, but no other player for the Vikings mustered more than six. Reid Tengblad had eight of his team’s 15 field goals as the Vikings shot just 32% from the field and 17% from beyond the arc.

Senior forward Drew Tengblad had six points and a game-high seven rebounds.

Division 4

Mineral Point 58, Cashton 52

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — The sixth-seeded Eagles (20-6) had their season ended by the third-seeded Pointers (19-5), cutting the final deficit to six after trailing at halftime by 14.

The Pointers advance to the regional finals to face second-seeded Bangor on Saturday.

Cashton junior guard Connor Butzler had a game-high 17 points, including 15 of the Eagles 35 point second half. Senior forward Jacob Huntzicker ended his career with a 10-point performance.

Mineral Point senior forward Luke Kisgen led his team with 15 points.

Spring Valley 60, Melrose-Mindoro 45

MELROSE — The fourth-seeded Mustangs (17-8) were eliminated despite home court advantage against the fifth-seeded Cardinals (16-10), ending their season.