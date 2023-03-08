LANCASTER, Wis. — The playoffs hadn’t looked much tougher for the Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball than they did heading into halftime Wednesday night trailing against Mineral Point.

In the end, the top-seeded Knights overcame a six-point halftime deficit to beat the third-seeded Huskies 60-55 in the WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinals.

Luther advances to the sectional finals in Baraboo on Saturday, putting it one win away from a trip to Madison and the state tournament. The Knights will play the winner of Thursday’s game between fourth-seeded Marshall and third-seeded Belleville.

The Knights (25-2) were led in every major statistical category by senior guard Isaiah Schwichtenberg. After making four free throws in the final minute to secure the win, Schwichtenberg ended up with 20 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Senior guard Kodi Miller added 14 points and played the complete duration of the game. Junior forward Logan Bahr finished with 11.

The Pointers (20-6) led 32-26 at halftime, but the Knights closed the gap quickly. A steal by Schwichtenberg led to a fast break basket to top off a 7-0 run that opened the second half and put Luther the lead.

The game included 15 lead changes. Luther took the lead for good with 9 minutes, 49 seconds remaining on a layup by Miller. Luther’s lead stretched out to as many as eight with just over six minutes remaining, but the Pointers fought back.

The score was 54-52 Luther with one minute remaining when Schwichtenberg was sent to the line following a missed go-ahead 3-pointer by the Pointers. Schwichtenberg made his two free throws, followed by another pair with 42 seconds left. Miller and Bahr each made a free throw in the final 20 seconds to finish the job for Luther.

The Pointers were led by Eli Lindsey, who scored 20 points while going 4-for-6 from beyond the arc.

Mineral Point shot 40% from the field, including just 9-for-27 in the second half, while the Knights finished at 50% each half.