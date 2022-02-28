WIAA boys basketball: Tomah's Derousseau cruising into tournament time

After only a few minutes of any given game on the schedule for the Tomah High School boys basketball game, Dusty Derousseau will have a good feel of what exactly he’ll need to do to help the Timberwolves win.

Whether it’s facilitate the offense by making an extra passes, backing down and battling in the post, or stepping out to shoot from the perimeter, the 6-foot-3 senior has been able to do a bit of everything for Tomah (13-11), which hits the road for its opening game of the WIAA Division 2 tournament on Friday in Rice Lake.

The points will come, and they have in bunches as of recent, but that control and feel of the game have been what’s grown most for Derousseau, who is averaging 24.1 points to go with 9.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

“It just kind of depends each game, some teams will make sure I don’t get an open shot, but there are certain times in games where I know I’ve got to go score,” said Derousseau, who has averaged 30.2 points per game over his past six.

“It all just depends on what’s open. Hopefully we can get it moving from inside out, someone will get a 3, and we’ll get rolling.”

That stretch includes a season-high 42-point outing against Logan on Feb. 8, in which Derousseau scored 27 points after halftime to help secure a big conference win.

“At Logan, he was able to take guys down in the post,” Tomah coach Jeff Brieske said. “Some teams adjust really well and double, and some teams don’t. He steps outside and can score, he’s great at making decisions, and his footwork is so solid.”

Even when teams are keyed in on Derousseau, Brieske knows that the ball will eventually end up in the hands of his prolific senior scorer.

“For him, it’s deciding when to take over. And those nights when he can get his teammates involved early, he knows he’s going to see the ball come back to him.”

The Timberwolves started the season 1-4, but have won six of eight as Tomah closed in on the postseason.

“I think we just learned how to play with each other,” Derousseau said of the team’s growth this season. “A lot of guys didn’t know where to be, and now they’re doing a good job of getting into spots and hitting shots.”

Both Brieske and Derousseau pointed to the contributions of juniors Tom Hesse (11.8 ppg) and Brady Plueger (6.1 ppg), players who can give the Timberwolves some scoring threats as Derousseau figures that particular opponent out.

“The more he can share the basketball early and get those guys involved, Dusty knows it’s going to benefit him in the second half,” Brieske said.

After earning the fifth seed, Tomah will be on the road against the Warriors (14-10) this Friday night. Junior Tyler Orr averages 22 points per game for a Rice Lake team that loves to shoot the ball from 3-point range, but is a bit undersized.

Brieske said that Derousseau, with the strength that he’s put on in the weight room, will have a chance to see what’s available for him near the basket, using the size advantage that the Timberwolves have on paper to their advantage.

“They’ve got three or four guys that can really hurt you from perimeter,” Brieske said of the Warriors. “We’ve got to take away the 3, limit second chances and make sure it is one and done, and we’ve got some size on our side.”

With the way Derousseau has really flourished in his senior season, it’s no surprise that many of the WIAC and Division III schools around the state have reached out, as well as some bigger programs from around the Midwest.

A decision for next year will come eventually, but Derousseau is focused in on the here and now.

“I’m just blocking it out for right now,” Derousseau said. “I’m just focusing on these games, and hopefully helping us put together a run.”

