WIAA boys basketball: West Salem advances to Division 3 state championship with win over Brillion

MADISON — The West Salem High School boys basketball team will play for a WIAA Division 3 state championship after beating Brillion 71-61 on Thursday at the Kohl Center.

The top-seeded Panthers — who will play the winner of second-seeded Lake Country Lutheran and third-seeded St. Thomas More on Saturday — led throughout but didn’t create a comfortable cushion until the second half before holding off a late surge.

West Salem (27-1) used a 6-2 run to start the second half to push its lead to 36-23 with 16 minutes, 23 seconds left in the game. Jeremy Lorenz, a 6-foot-8 junior forward, put back an offensive rebound for the fourth-seeded Lions in response, but junior guard Carson Koepnick followed with five straight points — first banking in a 3-pointer, then finishing a drive with his left hand — to push the Panthers’ lead to 41-25 with 14:11 left.

Lorenz — who finished with 22 points, 14 rebounds and nine blocks — did all he could to keep Brillion close, but West Salem had the answers down the stretch.

The Lions (26-3) pulled within 53-42 with 5:44 to play, but Koepnick made a floater in the lane and junior forward Peter Lattos finished inside. Brillion got within 12 points a minute later, but Koepnick laid in an alley-oop from sophomore Tamarrein Henderson and junior forward Brett McConkey had an old-fashioned 3-point play after an offensive rebound.

The Lions cut the Panthers’ lead to single digits a few times late, but West Salem made enough free throws to seal the win.

Koepnick led the Panthers with 26 points and eight rebounds, while junior forward Brett McConkey — who was tasked with guard Lorenz for much of the game — dominated on the offensive glass and finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

In all, West Salem pulled down 24 offensive rebounds and had 20 second chance points.

Lattos was also in double figures with 10 points.

The Panthers hopped out to a 9-3 lead in the first half thanks to baskets from Lattos, senior guard Jack Hehli and Koepnick. That advantage grew to 18-9 midway through the half when Henderson knocked down a 3-pointer.

But West Salem went scoreless for nearly the next six minutes, while Lorenz pulled the Lions closer. He had five straight points before a layup from Mason Behnke cut the Panthers' lead to 18-16 with 4 minutes, 29 seconds left before the break.

But West Salem senior forward CJ McConkey scored inside to answer and spark a 9-2 run that put the Panthers in front 27-18 with 40 seconds left in the half.

Koepnick had a 3-pointer during that stretch, while Brett McConkey put back a rebound.

Koepnick also hit a 3 right before the buzzer to give West Salem a 30-21 lead at the half.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

