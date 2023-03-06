The WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal matchup between West Salem High School and G-E-T at Arcadia has been moved from Thursday night to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

With the West Salem girls basketball team playing Thursday afternoon in the WIAA state semifinals in Green Bay, the meeting between the top-seeded Panthers (25-1) and the sixth-seeded RedHawks (15-12) will be one of two playoff games in the entire state of Wisconsin played at 7 p.m. Wednesday.