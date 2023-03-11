OSSEO, Wis. — West Salem High School boys basketball coach Mark Wagner said there was a “weight” over his team heading into Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 sectional final.

“It’s been a goal obviously all year to get back to the state tournament and to be honest I thought there was a little bit of a weight on our kids,” Wagner said. “The expectation was there and we’ve handled that expectation well all year, but I thought we were a little tight today.”

Osceola weighed heavy on the top-seeded Panthers early, but West Salem went on a 3-pointer parade in the second half to secure a 68-46 win over the top-seeded Chieftains at Osseo-Fairchild High School.

West Salem will travel to the Kohl Center in Madison next Thursday to play in the WIAA Division 3 state semifinal, trying to finally capture a state title in their second-straight appearance.

“It means everything,” senior guard Carson Koepnick said after a 16-point performance. “We were there last year and came up just short in the state championship before losing. We wanted to be back and bring it home this year.”

After trailing for the majority of the first and leading by just two at halftime, the Panthers (27-1) scored seven 3-pointers in the second half.

Senior center Brett McConkey had three second-half makes from beyond the arc, finishing with a team-high 18 points while continuing to provide support on the glass.

“We came out of the locker room and knew we had to get some offensive boards and play some defense," McConkey said. “We had way too many turnovers, so we had to cut down on those. Coming out, they were sagging off quite a bit so we knew if they were giving us those shots we were going to take them.”

On top of the accelerated offense in the second half, the Chieftains (25-2) were limited in the second half to just 19 points despite the best efforts of their lead-scorer and senior wing Brayden Bradway.

Just three days removed from scoring 112 points against G-E-T in the sectional semifinal, Wagner was impressed with his team’s effort at the other end.

“I was impressed by how we were able to grind this one out,” Wagner said. “I thought we were a little tentative early on both ends. Offensively, we turned the ball over uncharacteristically. We didn’t make shots but that happens, the turnovers were what concerned me. To be honest, for the most part, I thought we were solid defensively all night and I knew that we’d get something going offensively.”

Bradway had a game-high 20 points, including the first four for Osceola to open the game. The Chieftains led by as many as five in the first half, in part due to several turnovers in the first few minutes by West Salem.

“We just had to slow it down,” Koepnick said. “I think we had some jitters in the first half. We turned it over too much. We just had to calm ourselves down and clamp down on defense. We let them make too many shots we shouldn’t.”

A 3-pointer by Koepnick with eight minutes, 21 seconds left in the first half gave West Salem their first lead of 15-12. Following a timeout with 2:31 until halftime, the Panthers went on an 8-0 run and led at the break 27-25.

The Panthers let the perimeter shots go early and often out of the locker room. A 3-point basket by McConkey set the tone on what would be a 12-2 run to open the second half, highlighted by a dunk from senior forward Peter Lattos.

Lattos finished with 12 points while junior guard Tamarrien Henderson, who went scoreless in the first half, finished with eight.

After the West Salem girls basketball team took a trip to the state tournament in Green Bay this past week, the boys will send the Panthers faithful to Madison on Thursday against an opponent that had yet to be determined at the time of publication, and will be announced Sunday.

“It’s awesome,” McConkey said. “We can make our community proud, our students proud, everybody.”