WEST SALEM 76, ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP 45

WIAA boys basketball: West Salem moves on win away from first Division 3 state tournament

Mark Wagner

West Salem coach Mark Wagner talks to his team during Saturday's Midwest Players Classic game against Eau Claire Memorial at the La Crosse Center.

 Eric Lee

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The West Salem High School boys basketball team took care of the basketball and found the right shots to take during Thursday night's WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal against 11th-seeded Adams-Friendship.

The Panthers did both of those things better in the second half than they did the first and turned it all into a 76-45 victory over the Green Devils that leaves them one win shy of making their first appearance at the state tournament in Madison.

West Salem (25-1) outscored Adams-Friendship (11-17) by 21 points in the second half to record its 14th straight victory and qualify for a championship game against Baldwin-Woodville (21-5) Saturday in Arcadia. That game tips off at 7 p.m.

The Panthers made nine of their 13 3-pointers in the second half to pull away from Adams-Friendship, which put together a tournament run led by its 1-3-1 zone defense.

"We got open 3s tonight," West Salem coach Mark Wagner said. "We didn't shoot the ball very well in the first half, but we got a lot of open 3s and made them in the second half.

"I also think we did a great job of getting on the boards, and as the game went on, we finished better on those offensive rebounds."

Junior Carson Koepnick made four 3-pointers in the second half and scored a team-high 22 points for the Panthers, who led 31-21 after one half before scoring 45 second-half points.

Senior Jack Hehli, juniors Brett McConkey and Brennan Kennedy and sophomore Tamarrein Henderson also hit two 3-pointers each, and McConkey added 14 points for West Salem. Hehli finished with 12 points.

Junior Peter Lattos added 11 points for the Panthers.

